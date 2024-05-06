Monday, May 6, 2024
Sports

Islander Track and Field Team Advances 21 to CIF Division Championships

3 min.
George Green
George Green

On Friday, May 3, the City League Championships were at Madison High School. Head Coach Cameron Gary details the results below. All photos were taken by me (George Green).

5/3 – Varsity City League Finals

The Islanders were in action this past Friday at the City League (Varsity) Championships, held at Madison High School. The participants were Christian, Clairemont, Crawford, High-Tech (San Diego), Kearny, Lincoln, Madison, and Coronado High Schools. This meet decides the championship qualifiers for the three divisions within the San Diego CIF Section. Coronado is in Division 3. League champions automatically qualify for the CIF Division championships, in addition to the top 18 – 27 qualifiers in each event, within the Division, throughout San Diego. Division 3 Championships will be held on Saturday, May 11th, at Valley Center High School.

The Islanders produced several championship-level performances, led by senior Lindsey Balsley, who won four league championship gold medals. Balsley began the day with a victory in the Long Jump, with a leap of 17’0.50”. This is Balsley’s second consecutive league championship in that event. She followed that up with a victory in the 300 Hurdles, finishing in a season’s best time of 47.97 seconds. This is Balsley’s second time winning that event, as she was the 2022 City League champion. Balsley also ran legs on the victorious Islander 4×100 and 4×400 Relays. More about the relays later. Balsley is among the top four CIF qualifiers in the Long Jump and the 300 Hurdles.

Lindsey Balsley on the way to winning the 300 hurdles

Sophomore standout Nathan Ayan continued to impress with his victory in the 800m Run. He clocked a personal record (PR) time of 1:58.89, narrowly edging out senior teammate Rafael Roos, who finished in 1:59.12. Ayan and Roos were the only athletes to break two minutes, and they are the top two qualifiers for CIF.

The Islander relay teams emerged victorious in three races. The Boys 4×400 team of Rafael Roos, senior Marco Velarde, junior Jace Larson, and Nathan Ayan clocked a season’s best and City League leading time of 3:32.55. The Islanders scored a decisive victory, beating the second-place team by nearly eight seconds. The Islander Boys 4×400 relay is the #4 ranked qualifier for CIF.

Boys league champs in the 4×400 relay. (L-R) : Sprint coach Quentin Anderson, Nathan Ayan, Jace Larson, Marco Velarde, Rafael Roos. Ayan and Roos went 1-2 in the 800 meter run and lead the division in that event. Larson also qualified for CIF in the 4×100 relay

The Islander Girls relay team of Lindsey Balsley, senior Tatiana Potter, junior Lauren Gilhooly, and sophomore Summer Little won championship gold medals in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays. They began the day by edging out Madison with a season’s best time of 48.63 seconds. The same quartet finished the day with a victory in the 4×400 relay, again edging out Madison with a time of 4:14.67. The Girls 4×100 relay is the #1 ranked qualifier in CIF Division 3. The 4×400 relay is the fifth ranked qualifier.

Girls league champs in both the 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays. (L-R): Tatiana Potter, Summer Little, Lindsey Balsley, Lauren Gilhooly. Potter and Little also qualified for CIF in the 200 meter dash. Balsley also won both the 300 hurdles and long jump. Gilhooly also placed second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes behind the state leader Madison’s Amirah Shaheed.

Other Islander medalists from the League Championships included Lauren Gilhooly, who finished second in the Girls 100 and 200m Dashes, with times of 11.95 and 24.95 seconds, respectively. It should be noted that the event winner in those events also happens to be the defending CIF champion and #1 ranked sprinter in the state. She and Gilhooly have been far and away the top two female sprinters in the San Diego section all season.

In addition to her relay exploits, Tatiana Potter also finished third in the Girls 200m Dash, with a time of 26.98 seconds. Sophomore Micaela Gistaro finished third in the Girls 400m Dash with a PR time of 62.69 seconds. Senior Emily Fernandez finished second in the Girls Long Jump with a leap of 15’2.50”.

Finally, the Islander Boys 4×800 quartet of junior Jack Letcher, senior Jack Shumaker, sophomore Oscar Alicandri, and junior Austin Litteral finished third with a time of 9:36.08. All the above medalists qualified for CIF.

The boys’ 4×800 team of (L-R) Austin Litteral, Jack Shumaker, Oscar Alicandri, and Jack Letcher placed third while qualifying for the CIF divisional finals.

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Falls to Cathedral Catholic 15-3

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats La Jolla 18-3 on Senior Night (video)

Bridgeworthy

Mojo Pro Volleyball Magic in Five-Set Win, Retain Fourth Place For Playoff Contention

Sports

Nathan Ayan Leads the Islanders at the Frosh/Soph Track Meet

People

2024 KMAC Annual Regatta at Glorietta Bay

Sports

Learn Lawn Bowling – Thursday Evenings in May

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Track: Gilhooly Speeds to Victory at Arcadia

Sports

Islander Track & Field Athletes Continue to Improve

Sports

Islander Track Athletes Post PRs at League Cluster Meet and Runge Invite

Sports

Islander Track Season Underway

Sports

Winter Training for Islander Track & Field Underway

Sports

Islanders Celebrate 2023 Cross Country Season at Awards Banquet

More Local News

Businesses Say They’re Losing Money Due to Sewage Crisis

News

Relax and Enjoy the Bay on a Duffy Boat Coronado Cruise  

Business

Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays

Dining

Coronado Will Consider a Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Battery (4/27-5/3)