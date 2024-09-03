Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Cross Country Season Underway at Ravens Invite

It’s still early in the season, but we took around 2/3 of the cross country team to the Ravens Invite hosted by Canyon Crest Academy. Because of the choice between 1.5 and 3-mile races, this meet was an excellent opportunity for the kids training all summer and those just coming out for the team. In the boys’ 1.5 Junior/Senior race, we entered a team of seven runners and placed second to Poway. Andrew Buck was our first finisher with a time of 8:10, followed by Nicholas Wosje (8:31), Oscar Alicandri (8:48), Anton Youngblood (8:57), Chace Smith, Tyler Horton, and Woody Smith.

Top five boys’ Jr/Sr finishers in the 1.5 mile race (L-R): Andrew Buck, Nicholas Wosje, Oscar Alicandri, Chase Smith, Anton Youngblood

Because of the grade levels, the boys ran in three different races in the three-mile events. Jack Letcher had the best performance in the senior invite with a time of 16:42. In the junior race, Nathan Ayan and Vincent Russo clocked 16:43 and 17:30, while Xavier Marsh ran 19:03 in the race for sophomores.

Jack Letcher clocked the best boys’ time for Coronado at Ravens

Only one girl ran in a three-mile race. Morgan Maske was impressive, with a sixth-place finish in the girls’ junior race with 19:16.

Morgan Maske cruised to a 6th place finish the girls junior 3-mile race

The rest of the girls ran in the 1.5-mile Frosh/Soph race, finishing fourth as a team behind Cathedral Catholic, Poway, and Bonita Vista. It was close, though, with only 21 points separating the top four teams. Leading the way for the Islanders was Gwynne Letcher, who placed second with a time of 8:50. Maesan Everitt came in at 19th with 10:11, followed by Nadia Roos in (10:25), then four freshmen, Olivia De Santi, Ava Schlomer, Olivia Barker, and Teagham Carpinito.

Gwynne Letcher placed second in the girls Fr/So 1.5 mile race.

More action shots are on our photo site.

Our next race will be the Latham/Cumming Invite this Friday at Rohr Park.



