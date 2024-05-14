Six Islander Track and Field Athletes Advance to the CIF Sectional Meet

At the CIF Division 3 meet at Valley Center High School last Saturday, two Champions were crowned and six athletes qualified for the CIF sectionals. The girls’ 4×100 team won with a time of 48.33, only 11/100 seconds of the Coronado School Record. The lead-off runner was Tatiana Potter, who handed off to Lauren Gilhooly for the second leg. Gilhooly opened up a big lead before handing off to Lindsey Balsley for leg three. The girls had a big lead by the time Balsley passed to Summer Little for the anchor leg. This gap was needed because Madison’s anchor leg was the state leader for 100 meters, Amirah Shaheed. The lead built-up by the previous runners proved enough to best Madison’s team by 42/100 of a second. The team is seeded fifth for the section finals.

Gilhooly also advanced to the sectional meet in 100 and 200-meter dashes. She placed second in both to Shaheed. Her 200-meter time of 24.36 was a personal record (and school record). Her 100-meter time was 11.81. Gilhooly is seeded second in both events for the section, and Shaheed is the top seed. Balsey also advanced to the sectional meet with a fifth place finish in the long jump with a leap of 16’-11.5″.

Nathan Ayan and Rafael Roos placed first and second (in that order) in the boys’ 800-meter run. Ayan’s time of 1:58.71 was a Personal Record. Roos finished close behind with 1:58.87. Ayan is seeded 6th, and Roos 9th for the section meet. The two were the only runners out to Division 3 to advance to the Section Finals.

Here is a video of the 800 meter run.

Click here for more photos of this meet.

There were several other trips to the podium (top 6) by athletes who didn’t qualify for the sectional meet in their event. In the 200-meter run, Sean Groeneveld picked up the sixth-place medal with a PR of 22.83. The 4×400 relay, consisting of Roos, Marco Velarde, Jace Larson, and Ayan, placed fifth with a time of 3:33.17. Micaela Gistaro placed 6th in the 400-meter run with a PR of 61.16 seconds. Balsley was the fifth finisher in the 300-meter hurdles with 48.25

The girls 4×400 placed fourth with Gistaro, Potter, Balsley, and Gilhooly.





