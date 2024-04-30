Nathan Ayan Leads the Islanders at the Frosh/Soph Track Meet

The Dick Wilkins Frosh/Soph meet is one of the high points of the season for the underclassmen who can qualify. Coronado Islander Head Track & Field coach Cameron Gary details his team’s performance below.

4/27 Dick Wilkins Frosh-Soph Championships

The Islanders were in action this past weekend at the Dick Wilkins Frosh/Soph Championships, held at Del Norte HS. The meet features the top 18–27 freshmen and sophomore Track & Field athletes, per event, in the San Diego CIF section. This meet is separated into two sections: the “Invitational” section (top nine seeded athletes) in the evening, and the “Open” section (the remaining qualifiers) in the daytime. This applies to the running events, as all field events were considered “Invitational” events. In this meet, all athletes compete against other athletes of the same grade level.

The Islanders were led by sophomore standout Nathan Ayan, who finished 5th overall in the Invitational 800m Run, clocking a time of 1:59.60. This time is a personal record (PR) for Ayan and was his first time clocking a time under two minutes. This performance also ranks him as #2 in the City League, behind Islander teammate Rafael Roos. The Islander 800m runners are currently rank 16th and 30th in the entire San Diego CIF section.

The Islanders had several athletes competing during the daytime section. Freshman Xavier Marsh placed 2nd in his heat and 3rd overall in the Open 400m Dash, clocking a time of 55.30 seconds. Sophomore Summer Little placed 3rd in her heat and 7th overall in the Open 100m Dash, clocking a time of 13.36 seconds. Little is currently ranked 9th in the City League in this event. Sophomore Micaela Gistaro placed 12th and 10th overall, respectively, in the Open 200 and 400m Dash events. Her respective times were 27.18s (season’s best) and 63.16s, a PR. Gistaro is currently ranked 10th and 8th in the City League in those respective events.

In the field events, freshmen Aiden Roberts finished 5th in the High Jump with a leap of 5’5”. Roberts is currently ranked 5th in the City League in this event. And Trey Stallworth finished 12th in the Long Jump, with a leap of 17’9.50”. Sophomore Noah Voltin finished 18th in the Triple Jump with a leap of 37’6”.

Finally, Sophomore Davin Collins did triple duty. He ran a leg on the sophomore boys 4×100 Relay, where they finished 2nd in their heat and 11th overall with a time of 47.09s. He was accompanied by Mason Gibbs, William Heyen and Voltin. Collins went on to place 11th overall in the Open 100m Dash, with a time of 11.52s. He also placed 6th overall in the 200m Dash, with a time of 22.93s. His 200m time was wind-aided (2.9 mps… wind-legal is 2.0 mps). However, this is his fastest fully-automatically timed 200m performance. He has run a slightly faster hand-timed performance, but hand times are not recognized for records or meet qualifying. Collins is currently ranked 2nd in the City League in the 200m Dash.





