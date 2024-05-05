Coronado Art & Wine Festival Paints the Town Happy!

What has more than 80 artist exhibits, 40 participating restaurants and wineries, thousands of attendees and more family-friendly activities than you can shake a paintbrush at? If you answered the Coronado Art & Wine Festival, you’re right! It’s all happening on Saturday, May 11 from 12 to 5pm and Tenth Street and Orange Avenue.

This year the event is bigger and better than ever, according to Rena Clancy, executive director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

“It just showcases the very best of Coronado in every area, between the schools, our local businesses, our arts and culture, and the student performances,” said Clancy. “This event is a true collaboration between the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, bringing together vital areas of our community.”

The best part? The event is free! While tickets are required for wine tasting, everything else is accessible to the public. The event is packed with live performances, and lots of festive kids activities including arts and crafts and STEM.

“We are so excited,” said Clancy. “We went from one block to four blocks, and from 40 artists to 80 artists, and now we have several really nice wine areas and lots of delicious bites.”

The Bubbles Lounge has moved to Garage Buona Forchetta, which maximizes the space and optimizes the experience for those seeking champagne. Garage Buona Forchetta, the Henry and Blanco will all serve up tasty bites, and Veuve Clicquot is on the menu.

Some fun local libations sprinkled throughout the tasting areas include Emerald Spear tequila which is owned by a SEAL team, as well as Vala lifestyle spritzers, owned by active duty military. When it comes to food, everyone from Jolie to the Brigantine, from Lil’ Piggy’s to Balsamico will be represented.

But the true spotlight will be on the local artists, including four featured artists. Jerome Le Blanc, who you may have mistaken for Tom Cruise (he indeed impersonates Lt. Pete Mitchell for events and celebrations), will display his U.S. Navy-inspired art, including several pieces related to Top Gun and architecture. He also invites guests to cruise by for selfies at his artist booth.

Le Blanc, along with featured artists Jean Pierre Marques, Parker Heath and Stefanie Bales, will all kick off the weekend at the VIP Meet the Artists pre-party on Friday, May 10. The exclusive party, which takes place at an architecturally stunning home in the heart of Coronado, pampers guests with premium wine tasting with a sommelier, chef-prepared hors d’oeuvres and live music. To gain access to the VIP pre-party, select the “All Access” option which also includes access to the VIP Lounge, Bubbles Lounge and Wine Village.

The event also features lots of student art, an auction, and plenty of ways to connect and celebrate with other members of the community. According to Clancy, the event allows local artists and businesses to thrive, even when the event is over.

“It’s so important to get people to Coronado for events like this,” said Clancy. “We aren’t just a beach; we are a thriving community in all areas and we really support each other. It really strengthens our local economy.”

Clancy wants to thank Discover Coronado, the event’s title sponsor, as well as all of the other business and community members who are helping make the Coronado Art & Wine Festival a resounding success.

“It’s a real ‘all hands on deck’ community event, and everyone involved is committed to a gold standard,” said Clancy. “We couldn’t be more excited.”

To learn more and buy tickets for wine tasting, visit www.coronadoartandwinefestival.com.





