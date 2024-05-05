Sunday, May 5, 2024
Coronado Art & Wine Festival Paints the Town Happy!

Christine Van Tuyl
What has more than 80 artist exhibits, 40 participating restaurants and wineries, thousands of attendees and more family-friendly activities than you can shake a paintbrush at? If you answered the Coronado Art & Wine Festival, you’re right! It’s all happening on Saturday, May 11 from 12 to 5pm and Tenth Street and Orange Avenue.

This year the event is bigger and better than ever, according to Rena Clancy, executive director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

“It just showcases the very best of Coronado in every area, between the schools, our local businesses, our arts and culture, and the student performances,” said Clancy. “This event is a true collaboration between the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, bringing together vital areas of our community.”

Get ready for lots of vibrant, ocean-inspired art. This piece is by local artist Jody Esquer.
The best part? The event is free! While tickets are required for wine tasting, everything else is accessible to the public. The event is packed with live performances, and lots of festive kids activities including arts and crafts and STEM.

“We are so excited,” said Clancy. “We went from one block to four blocks, and from 40 artists to 80 artists, and now we have several really nice wine areas and lots of delicious bites.”

The ever-expanded Coronado Art & Wine Festival has grown to incorporate four blocks. Map courtesy of Weiman Design Group.

The Bubbles Lounge has moved to Garage Buona Forchetta, which maximizes the space and optimizes the experience for those seeking champagne. Garage Buona Forchetta, the Henry and Blanco will all serve up tasty bites, and Veuve Clicquot is on the menu.

Some fun local libations sprinkled throughout the tasting areas include Emerald Spear tequila which is owned by a SEAL team, as well as Vala lifestyle spritzers, owned by active duty military. When it comes to food, everyone from Jolie to the Brigantine, from Lil’ Piggy’s to Balsamico will be represented.

But the true spotlight will be on the local artists, including four featured artists. Jerome Le Blanc, who you may have mistaken for Tom Cruise (he indeed impersonates Lt. Pete Mitchell for events and celebrations), will display his U.S. Navy-inspired art, including several pieces related to Top Gun and architecture. He also invites guests to cruise by for selfies at his artist booth.

Le Blanc will showcase his Navy-inspired art at the festival, and welcomes selfies at his booth.

Le Blanc, along with featured artists Jean Pierre Marques, Parker Heath and Stefanie Bales, will all kick off the weekend at the VIP Meet the Artists pre-party on Friday, May 10. The exclusive party, which takes place at an architecturally stunning home in the heart of Coronado, pampers guests with premium wine tasting with a sommelier, chef-prepared hors d’oeuvres and live music. To gain access to the VIP pre-party, select the “All Access” option which also includes access to the VIP Lounge, Bubbles Lounge and Wine Village.

Featured artist Parker Heath is a San Diego-based, interdisciplinary artist whose pieces reflect both modern aesthetics and a bohemian style.
Stefanie Bales is an award-winning fine artist and muralist who was named the people’s choice “Best Artist” by San Diego Magazine.
Jean Pierre Marques demonstrates the power of human creativity through his art and his 55 years as a master of yoga, martial arts, Thai Chi and meditation. His artwork evokes a colorful, sensory experience.

The event also features lots of student art, an auction, and plenty of ways to connect and celebrate with other members of the community. According to Clancy, the event allows local artists and businesses to thrive, even when the event is over.

“It’s so important to get people to Coronado for events like this,” said Clancy. “We aren’t just a beach; we are a thriving community in all areas and we really support each other. It really strengthens our local economy.”

Clancy wants to thank Discover Coronado, the event’s title sponsor, as well as all of the other business and community members who are helping make the Coronado Art & Wine Festival a resounding success.

“It’s a real ‘all hands on deck’ community event, and everyone involved is committed to a gold standard,” said Clancy. “We couldn’t be more excited.”

To learn more and buy tickets for wine tasting, visit www.coronadoartandwinefestival.com.

 



