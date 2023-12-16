Saturday, December 16, 2023
Discover Coronado Named Title Sponsor of Coronado Art & Wine Festival

City’s Official Destination Marketing Organization Makes $45,000 investment in Coronado Schools Foundation

Managing Editor
In a new partnership between the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, Discover Coronado has been named the title sponsor of the 2024 Coronado Art & Wine Festival (CAWF), a high-profile community event held each spring to help fund STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and Arts programs in the Coronado Unified School District. The event – which has quadrupled in size since its inception in 2022 – is set for May 11, 2024, and will span multiple blocks, showcasing local artwork, extensive wine and food tastings, plus live music and performances.

Harold Rapoza (right), chair of Discover Coronado, presents a check to the Coronado Schools Foundation for the title sponsorship of the 2024 Coronado Art & Wine Festival. He’s joined by Rena Clancy (left), executive director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Michelle Gilmore (center), president/CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation.

“This new community partnership will benefit many stakeholders – among them students in Coronado schools, local artists, vintners, and small businesses in the village,” said Harold Rapoza, chair of Discover Coronado. “It demonstrates robust support for education programs from the Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, and the Glorietta Bay Inn. Our ability to underwrite the $45,000 title sponsorship is directly linked to Discover Coronado’s success in attracting groups and guests to these resorts as well as customers to nearby businesses.”

According to Michelle Gilmore, president, and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation, “Discover Coronado’s investment is a win-win for the Coronado community because it will expand the Arts and STEM opportunities across K-12 public schools. Our partnership with the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Discover Coronado allows the festival to be a true flagship event in Coronado for years to come.”

CAWF has grown exponentially since it was launched in early 2022, and in 2023 it drew 10,000 attendees. The 2024 festival is expected to be even larger with three different wine tasting areas, artist booths, a live stage with local musicians, student performances, an art auction and artwork created at all four public schools.

Although it is the city’s official destination marketing organization, Discover Coronado does not receive funding from the City of Coronado. It is solely funded by a 1% assessment paid by overnight guests at four Coronado resorts. The work of Discover Coronado increases the amount of transient occupancy tax that is used exclusively by the City of Coronado to provide services to its residents – ultimately improving quality of life throughout the island.



