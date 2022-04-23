Don’t Miss the First Ever Coronado Art & Wine Festival on May 21st !

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) in partnership with the Coronado Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce an exciting new event for the community, the Inaugural Coronado Art & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 21, 2022! This collaboration between the two will bring essential funding to STEM & Arts programs at our public schools while also promoting and encouraging local Coronado artists and sips and bites from local restaurants. Running from 11am-3pm and set in the 900 block of C Avenue, it’s a free art show and fundraiser that promises to be fun for the whole family!

This event is a dream come true for CSF President & CEO Michelle Gilmore, who has had a vision of bringing a one-of-a-kind wine and art festival to Coronado for years. When the opportunity to combine forces with a business-friendly organization like the Chamber, all while supporting the local public schools arose, she knew it was the perfect fit.

“The goal of this event is to highlight the amazing art, both fine and performing, that’s coming from the K-12 schools in an all-community, centrally located event,” said Gilmore. “CSF-funded art has always been an area of focus, but has been a challenge to highlight through our Annual Telethon and/or Galas in the past. This event brings our CUSD artists plus amazing community artists together in an arts and culture celebration with wine tasting on the side.”

Featuring over 40 local artists showcasing their work, live music and performances, wine tastings, local restaurant offerings, a hands-on Kids-ARTopia area complete with a splatter wall, as well as a silent auction full of extraordinary creations from our very own CUSD students, the event has something for everyone.

Want the opportunity to showcase your original artwork at this inaugural event? All artists are encouraged to submit three high-resolution images of their art/portfolio artwork by April 28th for the juried selection and will be notified no later than May 6th. A $150 booth fee applies with all sales made at the event going directly to the individual artist. CSF is asking for the donation of one piece to include in the auction, which will provide funds for future CSF-funded art programs. For information and application, visit coronadoartandwinefestival.com.

There are lots of opportunities to get involved! From sponsorships to volunteering, if you’re interested in participating in this event, please contact [email protected].





