Time to Win a Golf Cart: CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing Is Back, Tickets on Sale Now!

Want to support Coronado’s public schools while also getting the chance to win a brand new 2023 golf cart? Then we’ve got just the ticket for you! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce the return of their popular Opportunity Drawing Raffle, where one lucky winner will take home a 2023 Forester 4 LSV Lifted Golf Cart, valued at $13,750! The winner will be announced live on air at CSF’s 36th Annual “Top Buzz” Telethon on Thursday, March 16!

“We look forward to this every year! It’s such a fun way to see the community support our schools,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “We are so grateful to both Mullins Orthodontics and San Diego Golf Carts for their continued generosity to make this possible. We can’t wait to see who will be cruising Coronado in this gorgeous golf cart!”

The golf cart up for grabs, generously provided by San Diego Golf Carts and underwritten by longtime CSF supporter Dr. Joe Mullins of Mullins Orthodontics, is a street legal 4-passenger model with LED running, brake and turn signal lights, a 48 Volt 6.3KW motor with a 4-hour charge time, 9” touchscreen, Bluetooth, backup camera, sound system with Kicker speakers and more!

“We love partnering with CSF and what could be more fun than being the golf cart sponsor?” said Mullins. “Last year was the biggest year ever for golf cart ticket sales but my team and I are going to make sure we beat the record!”

Tickets are now on sale, and all proceeds go directly to support STEM & Arts programs at all four Coronado public schools. Tickets are 1 for $25, 5 tickets for $100, 15 tickets or $250, or 35 tickets for $500. Be sure to swing by Mullins Orthodontics at 1116 First Street to check out the golf cart in person!

More information can be found at csfkids.org/golfcart. Join the Telethon fun at the CHS quad this year or watch live on March 16 at csfkids.org/telethon.





