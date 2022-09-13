Coronado Schools Foundation Welcomes New Director of Development

Coronado Schools Foundation announces the addition to their staff, Ashley DeGree. Ashley has been a key contributor to the organization’s success over the last few years as the marketing and graphic design consultant and now joins the staff as the Director of Development.

Ashley brings a wide range of talent to the position with a rich background in non-profit fundraising and marketing as well as brand development and creative director roles. She and her family have traveled with the military as her husband is a Navy pilot, and now have happily settled in Coronado. They have one CUSD student and one who will be in the schools next year.

“I’m so excited to move into this new role at Coronado Schools Foundation. With a first grader at Village Elementary, I’ve seen firsthand the unique learning opportunities that CSF provides our students,” Ashley shared. “Having the chance to work with this amazing team to make the STEM & Arts opportunities for our students even better is a dream come true!”

Ashley will lead the efforts on the Denim and Diamonds Gala, coming up on November 12th at the Hotel del Coronado, to the Hive 365 campaign, which invites individuals and families to support the schools and students through $1-a-day donations, and more.

“I am thrilled to invite Ashley to join our rockstar staff,” shared Michelle Gilmore, CEO and President. “She will help us implement our recently adopted three-year strategic plan with the board and staff and will continue to drive our mission through her creativity and experience.”

For more information about how you can volunteer, donate, or support our schools through CSF, please reach out to Ashley at [email protected].

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado School’s Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for 2 pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its’ founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education.





