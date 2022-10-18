Fall Giving Incentives Offered From CSF!

CSF’s giving program, Hive 365, is designed to encourage parents and community members to invest $1 per day per student in order to ensure exceptional learning experiences for all students. Donations to CSF directly fund engineering, coding, technology, and visual and performing arts, including band and choir programs at CUSD’s four public schools.

“These classes create an exciting school experience where students can learn, discover their passion, and thrive,” said Ashley DeGree, CSF Director of Development. “We have amazing incentives for our fall giving Hive 365 Campaign this year, including the popular One Town One Team home flag, private beachside s’mores at the Hotel del Coronado, and even a ‘family stay and play’ staycation at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort.”

The winners of the giving incentives will be drawn on Friday, October 21st so don’t delay. To see the complete list of giving incentives and CSF’s 2022-23 STEM & Arts funding chart, visit csfkids.org, where you can also make your donation to be entered into the drawing.

“We are grateful for local business partners that sponsor and support our fall giving campaign,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “From the Hotel del Coronado and Loews Coronado Bay Resort to business partners like CHS Alumni Kraig Nicolls, of Nicolls Design Build, who funded the One Town One Team T-shirts for CUSD staff, this support helps us make up for California deficit funding, where Coronado receives approximately $1,700 less per student than SD Unified School District.”

Coronado Locals Card is back by popular demand! With a suggested donation of $100 or more, get access to exclusive deals and discounts all over town. The Locals Card offers special savings at tons of local businesses, and even some over the bridge, exclusively to CSF supporters. Check out csfkids.org/localscard to see all the savings all over town! Want to add a Locals Card deal for your business? Contact csf@csfkids.org.

Because of family and community donations, our schools continue to offer a vibrant, cutting-edge curriculum to all students. Donate now at csfkids.org/give andbe a part of our buzzing hive that supports our schools.





