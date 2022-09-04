“Denim & Diamonds” Gala & Auction on November 12, 2022 benefitting Coronado Public Schools

Hold on to your hats, we are back in the saddle for the CSF Annual Gala and Auction! In a great new space for the same great cause, it’s promising to be a two-steppin’ good time! This year’s Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Annual Gala & Benefit Auction, presented by Donna Salof, has the adults blinged out in “Denim & Diamonds” to raise money for the kids, with proceeds benefitting Coronado’s public schools through CSF.

This year’s extravaganza, chaired by Donna Salof, will be a glamorous night of dining, drinks, and dancing on Saturday, November 12th at 5pm in the new Southpoint Ballroom at the Hotel del Coronado. Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme and come dressed to impress, cowboy boots and all!

“Don’t miss the chance to be among the first to see the Hotel Del’s gorgeous new Southpoint Ballroom,” shares Michelle Gilmore, CEO and President. “The Del continues to be a major supporter of our schools and students through their generous donations and support. Classes K-12 in engineering, robotics, instrumental music and choir, coding and more are all supported through our events, including the Denim & Diamonds Gala! Get gussied up to give back to the kids…we hope to see y’all there!”

Wanted: Sponsors and Donors! If you would like to sponsor this annual event or donate an item to the Live or Online Auction, email [email protected]. To purchase tickets or sponsor a Coronado Unified teacher or staff member, visit www.csfkids.org/auction or call 619-437-8059 ext. 5.

Tickets are on sale now and will sell out for this popular event. Visit csfkids.org/auction today to grab yours before they’re gone.

