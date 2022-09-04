Sunday, September 4, 2022
EducationEntertainment

“Denim & Diamonds” Gala & Auction on November 12, 2022 benefitting Coronado Public Schools

2 min.
By Coronado Schools Foundation
The CSF team and Gala Sponsor Donna Salof on their hard hat tour of the new Southpointe Ballroom at the Hotel del Coronado, where the Annual Gala will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Hold on to your hats, we are back in the saddle for the CSF Annual Gala and Auction! In a great new space for the same great cause, it’s promising to be a two-steppin’ good time! This year’s Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Annual Gala & Benefit Auction, presented by Donna Salof, has the adults blinged out in “Denim & Diamonds” to raise money for the kids, with proceeds benefitting Coronado’s public schools through CSF.

This year’s extravaganza, chaired by Donna Salof, will be a glamorous night of dining, drinks, and dancing on Saturday, November 12th at 5pm in the new Southpoint Ballroom at the Hotel del Coronado. Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme and come dressed to impress, cowboy boots and all!

“Don’t miss the chance to be among the first to see the Hotel Del’s gorgeous new Southpoint Ballroom,” shares Michelle Gilmore, CEO and President. “The Del continues to be a major supporter of our schools and students through their generous donations and support. Classes K-12 in engineering, robotics, instrumental music and choir, coding and more are all supported through our events, including the Denim & Diamonds Gala! Get gussied up to give back to the kids…we hope to see y’all there!”

Wanted: Sponsors and Donors! If you would like to sponsor this annual event or donate an item to the Live or Online Auction, email [email protected]. To purchase tickets or sponsor a Coronado Unified teacher or staff member, visit www.csfkids.org/auction or call 619-437-8059 ext. 5.

Tickets are on sale now and will sell out for this popular event. Visit csfkids.org/auction today to grab yours before they’re gone.

#CSFDenimandDiamonds

http://www.csfkids.org

https://www.facebook.com/CoronadoSchoolsFoundation



Coronado Schools Foundation
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.