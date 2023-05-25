Thursday, May 25, 2023
CSF Summer Academy Registration Now Open, Classes Begin June 20

Coronado Schools Foundation
Coronado Schools Foundation

School is almost out, so get in on hands-on learning that’s fun! Coronado Schools Foundation has you covered with CSF Summer Academy, now offering a new full-day format with tons of interactive STEM & Arts inspired classes for children entering grades TK-12. Classes begin June 20th and run through June 30th, so don’t delay in grabbing your spot today!

The 2023 summer program has all day sessions from 9am to 2pm at Village Elementary with a supervised lunch and play break in between. Classes are taught by local educators and class sizes are small, with most having a maximum of 20 students. There is also a morning 9-11am option for the younger TK and kindergarten students. For high school aged students, there is an SAT and ACT Prep class and a college application course that will run over the full two weeks.

“We have lots of exciting new classes this year and just a few spots left,” said Lindsey Cummins, CSF Summer Academy Principal. “We can’t wait to see all the smiles this summer!”

A heartfelt thank you to the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado Rotary Club, Cal Private Bank, and Mullins Orthodontics for their sponsorships to ensure scholarships are available to students in need.

Visit csfkids.org/summeracademy for complete class offerings, prices, and course descriptions. For more information, you may also send an email to [email protected].



Coronado Schools Foundation
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

