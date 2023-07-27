Save the Date: Annual CSF Gala at Hotel Del on October 28 to Support Coronado Schools, Presented by Donna Salof

Thursday, July 27, 2023
Join the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) for a spectacular evening under the stars while supporting local schools as Donna Salof presents the Annual Coronado Schools Foundation Gala & Benefit Auction, with proceeds benefitting Coronado’s public schools through CSF. This year’s extravaganza will be held on Saturday, October 28, beginning at 5 pm on the Southpointe Lawn at the Hotel del Coronado before heading into the stunning Southpointe Ballroom.

Special thanks to Donna Salof, returning event chair and title sponsor, who has helped bring the CSF Gala to life for the past seven years.

“We are pleased and proud to partner once again with Donna Salof and the Hotel del Coronado to benefit the 3,000+ students that attend Coronado public schools. We truly couldn’t do it without them,” says Michelle Gilmore, CSF President & CEO. “CUSD has been able to maintain a competitive edge in STEM and Arts as a direct result of generous donations from community members and local businesses like these.”

The focus of this year’s Gala is to raise funds to support and enhance iLabs at Village Elementary and Silver Strand, the Robotics Team at Coronado Middle School, and the new Broadcasting Studio at Coronado High School. CSF’s mission is to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students with the generous support of our community.

Join CSF for a spectacular evening under the stars while supporting Coronado students on Saturday, October 28 at the Hotel del Coronado! The Hotel Del provides extraordinary support for our local schools and helps co-host the Gala each year.

Details on the evening, as well as the theme, will be announced in late August. The popular Online Auction will launch in early October and remain open for bidding until after the event, offering more than 300 unique items, including great local deals and steals. Donations welcome!

CSF is always looking for new business partners or community sponsors to make this event a success for our students! If you would like to highlight your business through sponsorship or donate an item to the Live or Online Auction, email [email protected]. To purchase tickets or sponsor a Coronado Unified teacher or staff member, call 619-437-8059 ext. 1.

 



Coronado Schools Foundation
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

