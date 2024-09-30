A New Chapter at Christ Church Day School

With a 68-year legacy, Christ Church Day School (CCDS) has implemented some exciting developments this school year. “We strategically added seventh grade, with the plan to add eighth grade next year, and are excited to offer another middle school option on the island to help kids thrive,” shares Head of School Payton Hobbs. CCDS currently has 104 students in junior kindergarten through seventh grade, with an average class size of 14 students.

“Our small class size allows us to stay flexible and offer unique experiences,” comments Hobbs. One of the new additions for middle schoolers is a weekly Master Class, with the goal of connecting the students to the world (local and beyond) and vice versa. Students and teachers can offer input on topics and specialists. So far, a Holland’s Bicycle specialist offered practical experience on e-bikes, safety, and maintenance. Next up, Padres personnel offered a behind the scenes look at data analytics, sports sciences and other highlights of a ball club. A dietitian guided them in making nutritious snack choices for their lounge. Upcoming topics include financial literacy, coding, oceanography, and more. CCDS feels that the information gleaned from these Master Classes will help students make choices that can lead to happy, healthy, productive lives, as they learn from real-life experts.

Hobbs, who is in her third year at CCDS, is enjoying teaching a “Purpose Period” twice a week for middle schoolers with the goal of helping explore their personal identity, define their purpose, and learn how they can make contributions to the world around them. Students are also encouraged to discover their social identity, which is defined by how they communicate and connect with others.

The middle school students actively engage with the lower grades by leading chapel. One recent impactful chapel event was reading the book “I Am Me” about authenticity and then the children created their own identity dot highlighting what makes them special. All the dots were put together in a collage to demonstrate the magic that happens when everyone is seen and celebrated for their differences.

CCDS has added a new administrative position to benefit the students. Preston Lujan is an Academic Support Specialist for all grades and helps students who are not quite at grade level and also those who excel and need additional challenges. Board Member Lyle Anderson highlights that the parent organization has stepped up efforts to provide a variety of affordable after school programming including chess, science, athletic, and art opportunities, as well as homework club.

Anderson expresses, “As a parent of two elementary students and a member of the board, it’s been incredibly exciting to witness the transformation this year. The introduction of middle school is a true game-changer, providing a seamless educational journey for our students within the nurturing environment we value so much. The addition of a resource teacher has further elevated our commitment to academic excellence, ensuring that every child is challenged at their own level, while also empowering our teachers to differentiate instruction in meaningful ways. It’s inspiring to see how these changes are benefiting both students and staff.”

The school board has 13 members, comprised of parents and several church representatives, and 99 percent of the students are from Coronado. CCDS offers an additional discount for the sixth and seventh grades, and recently increased their military discount to 25 percent off tuition.

There are advantages and disadvantages in both larger and small schools and it’s important to find the school that is right for your child. Having come from bigger schools, Hobbs embraces the small size of CCDS and sees it as an opportunity to use it to their advantage. Parents and students alike cite movie nights, the Harvest Festival, outreach opportunities and other events as just a few of the school highlights that are conducive to a small school atmosphere. With three children at the school, Mary Catherine Melancon is grateful for what the school offers, and says, “For my kids, the small class size allows for a great academic and social experience. I also appreciate that we still have access to organized athletics through the Coronado schools.”

Other unique opportunities include gathering around the flagpole twice weekly for announcements and to allow all the grades to interact and greet each other. They also have cross grade buddies who do reading and arts and crafts activities together. Service learning, in the form of community outreach, is done regularly through a variety of organizations including Head Start, Episcopal Community Services, PAWS, and Graham Memorial Church, often with a focus on easing food insecurity. The students also look forward to bringing their dogs, cats, bearded dragons, and other pets to the annual pet blessing, which will be held this year on October 3.

Hobbs is known for her love of engaging with the students and can often be found among the students at recess. She shares that right now the kindergarteners are particularly keen on playing a game they call “Navy Base.” Additionally, the junior kindergarteners through first graders have been given a large box of Legos to create masterpieces, either individually or collectively as a group.

CCDS offers a full curriculum of arts, sciences, mathematics, and humanities, as well as music, art, physical education, Spanish, and spiritual nurture classes. On campus, each child is celebrated for their unique abilities. The theme of “Let Your Light Shine” showcases that each student has a unique light inside them, and they are encouraged to share it to make the world a brighter place. “The dedicated teachers and I are travelling together on a journey. It’s our job to guide and protect the students and help them in the best possible ways,” comments Hobbs.

Located in the heart of Coronado at 926 C Avenue, Christ Church Day School invites you to learn more by visiting ccds.org or calling 619-435-6393.






