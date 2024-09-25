Discover What’s in A Name in “The Importance of Being Earnest”

Standing the test of time, “The Importance of Being Earnest” was first performed in 1895 in London and is the most well-known play by Oscar Wilde. This is the first production of this highly entertaining comedy for serious people at the Lamb’s Players Theatre and it’s definitely a “must see” show for today.

Be prepared for a story filled with amusing deceptions, which turn out to be closer to the truth than one might imagine, as you discover the consequences of two identities on two engagements in this classic dramatic comedy. The scene opens with Jack Worthy, played admirably by Brian Mackey, and Algernon Moncrieff, played by Michael Louis Cusimano, who are friends but turn out to be so much more. Their alter egos make for a complicated farcical ride throughout the show.

Even though there are cucumber sandwiches, don’t expect a calm and proper tea. Jack soon proposes to Gwendolen Fairfax, played splendidly by Rachael VanWormer, who thinks his name is Earnest and that is the only name she is adamant about. Her mother, the imposing Lady Bracknell, played by David McBean, looms larger than life as she quizzes Jack on his lineage. She is not pleased to find that he was found in a black handbag in the train station, but that later gives clues to his true heritage.

The entire ensemble was stellar as always, but my friend Carolyn’s and my favorite character was Algernon, who was perfectly portrayed as the suave debonair “Alge,” with alter ego Bunbury, who has sworn off love until he is smitten by Cecily Cardew, played to perfection by Lauren King Thompson. Cecily is Jack’s ward who lives at his garden estate. She is attracted to his “bad boy” image, and he sees her as the “visible personification of absolute perfection” which she promptly records in her diary. Turns out they were engaged even before they met, with letters to prove it.

The interactions between Gwendolyn and Cecily are truly enjoyable to watch, as they go from friends to rivals and back to allies. Deborah Gilmour Smyth is the coquettish teacher Miss Prism, who is in love with the local rector Chasuble, played by Brian Salmons.

A shout out to the two butlers. First, John Rosen as Lane was serious, yet comedic with his dry wit, and then Geno Carr, playing Merriman, in a smaller role, had telltale facial expressions galore.

We love the quotable Oscar Wilde quips like “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance,” “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken,” “A writer is someone who has taught his mind to misbehave,” and so many more. This play marked the climax of Wilde’s career, just before his downfall. It has been revived frequently around the world and adapted for radio, television, and cinema.

Hats off to Jeanne Reith for the resplendent costumes depicting the Victorian aristocracy era, with brocade and silk dresses, velvet smoking jackets, hats, and spat boots. The set design, with the wooden gingerbread wall, resplendent with flowers and peacock pictures, was overseen by Sean Fanning and the several set changes throughout the play were done with flair and style. The background piano music was the perfect complement.

This entertaining play, filled with witty twists and turns, was produced by Robert Smyth, who joined Lamb’s Players in 1976. The show runs through November 10 at Lamb’s Players Theatre, with tickets starting at just $38. Performances are Wednesdays at 2 pm and 7 pm, Thursdays and Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Discounts are available for seniors, age 66 and up, and veterans. Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth ages five through 17, and young adults ages 18 through 34 who join the theatre’s free less than 35 Club. Tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or at the Lamb’s Box Office, open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 pm, or by calling 619-437-6000.

Lamb’s Players Theatre is a truly a local gem that began in 1978 and has grown to become the region’s third largest not-for-profit professional theater company.





