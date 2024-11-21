Thursday, November 21, 2024
CrimeEducation

Coronado Schools Lockdown after Threat of Violence

2 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

Three Coronado school campuses were placed on lockdown today and a Coronado High School student was arrested after school administrators reported a “vague threat of violence,” according to the Coronado Police Department.

The text messages started coming in around 2pm: frantic messages from Coronado High School students to their parents, saying there could be a shooter on campus and the school was on lockdown. While some students hid underneath desks inside classrooms with their peers, others ran off campus and gathered on street corners away from the school.

About 15 minutes later, parents got a message alerting them that, in abundance of caution in response to an unsubstantiated threat, Coronado High School, Coronado Middle School, and Village Elementary school were on lockdown.

While parents gathered at various school sites waiting for their children, the Coronado Police Department found the student in question about a block from campus. They conducted a search, found no weapons, took the student to the police department for questioning.

“We detained a 15-year-old student from the high school,” said Lieutenant Anthony Flores with the CPD. “No weapons were found.”

Authorities lifted the lockdowns at Village Elementary School and Coronado Middle School, but asked the students at CHS to stay put while police officers conducted a sweep of the school with K-9 units.

“We wanted to make sure the campus was secure, and once we released the students there are no other threats, whether that’s weapons, or improvised explosives,” said Flores.

Finally, around 3:15, the CHS lockdown was lifted.

Flores said the matter would now be turned over to the department’s investigation unit.

“The detectives will review statements from all parties involved and interview the student and family members,” said Flores. “They’ll determine the validity of this kind of threat, whether there is access to weapons and then they will make a determination as to what criminal charges will be appropriate in this case.”

Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina sent out an email Thursday evening expressing gratitude for the cooperation and resilience demonstrated by students and community.

“I’m incredibly proud of how our students responded,” wrote Mellina. “They followed instructions, remained calm, and showed remarkable maturity in a challenging situation. The CHS faculty and staff also acted swiftly and effectively, ensuring a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

Later that evening, Coronado High School student Dylan Matter said it was a scary day for everyone.

“I’m really proud of my fellow students for calling and checking in with each other during this time,” he said. “I’m glad everyone worked together, and I hope something like this never happens again.”

According to Flores, the situation was dynamic and went as well as they could have hoped for.

“All of the systems that have been put in place to address these kinds of instances worked exactly how we had hoped,” said Flores. “The students that were alerted to this possible threat reported it just like they were encouraged to, and administrators notified law enforcement quickly.”

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

Education

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of Negotiations; District Budget Shortfall Now Looms at $3.8 Million

Education

CHS Robotics Kicks Off Season Strong

People

The Psychology of Weight Loss: Coronado Health Coach Breaks it Down

Sports

Islander Cross Country: Morgan Maske Advances to State Meet

Sports

On the Best CHS Girls Volleyball Team in Ten Years, Maybe Ever

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

Education

CUSD Tightens Safety Protocols After Seven-Year-Old Girl Walks Out of Village Elementary, Almost Makes it to Coronado Bridge

News

What is the RMNNT, and Why Are Coronado Candidates Unhappy About its Endorsements?

Education

Coronado High School Offers More AP and Honors Courses than Ever Before, and Students Are Excelling

Crime

Who is the Clockwork Crew? A Look at the Organization Credited with Antisemitic Flyers in Coronado

Education

Meet Ashley DeGree, the New President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation

More Local News

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of Negotiations; District Budget Shortfall Now Looms at $3.8 Million

Education

CHS Robotics Kicks Off Season Strong

Education

The Psychology of Weight Loss: Coronado Health Coach Breaks it Down

People

Islander Cross Country: Morgan Maske Advances to State Meet

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Help Bless Military Families This Holiday Season