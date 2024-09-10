The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

It’s time to say Aloha to The Islander, after two years in the heart of Coronado, and get ready to welcome The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company, Blue Bridge’s Hospitality’s newest concept. But good news for fans of the Dinky Donut Shack, as it will remain open for business throughout the remodel.

The space, in the 1000 block of Orange Avenue, boasts a storied history. Long time resident and restaurateur David Spatafore, Principal of Blue Bridge Hospitality, shares how his first venture in the building was taking over the space from S & M Sub Shop to open Mootime Creamery in 1998. He later expanded into the triangle space to the south, which was Shasha’s dress boutique. In 2004, he took over space from Beach Grill & Deli and Studio 1023 and created Beach-n-Diner, which was his first full restaurant concept. He then acquired another space to the north and pivoted to create Leroy’s, which was a farm-to-table, seasonally based restaurant, focused on scratch made items done in a craft style. Leroy’s food and bar were popular with the locals and tourists for 10 years, with the most requested item on the menu being my personal favorite, the Leroy’s Burger.

“We need to be passionate about what we are doing, and we found that The Islander was a pivot from our usual concept,” says Spatafore. About six months ago, the Blue Bridge Hospitality team decided to go back to their roots as a chef-driven restaurant with a seasonal menu that offered unique and interesting food. They have veteran Chef Paul Arias on board, who has worked at a variety of renowned local restaurants like The Fishery, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, and A.R. Valentien. He is collaborating with Blue Bridge Hospitality’s corporate Chef Matt Sramek.

Now, to the evolving menu – which will feature a selection of raw and grilled oysters from traditional Rockefeller style to chargrilled and fire roasted delicacies with compounded butters, and more. “Our intent is to go beyond the typical halibut and salmon, and offer locally sourced fish, mixed with delicacies from around the world like John Dory, Turbot, and other unique seafood,” he says. The menu will also include vegetarian, steak, and chicken selections, as well as classic cocktails and a robust wine program.

The space will undergo a full scale remodel to fix infrastructure issues in the aging building, as well as rebuilding the kitchen, reducing the size of the bar, creating a sit down oyster bar, and embracing an art nouveau motif, with a color palette of seafoam greens, blues, and lilacs. “We want the restaurant to be soft and approachable, with a focus on chef-driven food in a comfortable dining environment,” he comments.

Locals will appreciate how Spatafore arrived at the name for the new restaurant. He has fond memories of the old “Avenue” gift shop next to Safeway, which is now Vons, where he used to buy Jelly Belly jelly beans by the pound and shop for gifts for his mom growing up. He also gives a nod to the former The Fish Company in the Crown Shops on C Avenue.

Spatafore shares that he keeps an ever growing list of more than 100 restaurants which captivate his attention around the world that he and his wife Jenni love to travel and visit. On a recent vacation to Pittsburgh, he took hundreds of pictures of storefronts that showcased the new direction towards which he is gravitating. He also visited a variety of restaurants in San Francisco and New York for insights.

Don’t expect a big neon sign for The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company, when it opens in January 2025, because they are embracing subtlety with the “if you know, you know” approach to signage. One of his inspirations for this was COQODAQ in New York’s Flatiron District.

The restaurant will be geared to both locals and tourists, featuring a full bar, and will be open for lunch, weekend brunch, and dinner. The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company will welcome diners in early 2025 at 1015 Orange Avenue. Check out bluebridgehospitality.com for updates.





