Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony on Saturday, November 2

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invite the community to attend a ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active-duty service members on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 am in the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be celebrated as part of the program’s 19th group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed in November through mid-May along the “Avenue of Heroes,” located along Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee. The program provides the Coronado community the opportunity to honor the many men and women who are or have lived in the city during their military careers. The program was introduced in 2014 by the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association.

AVENUE OF HEROES CEREMONY

November 2, 2024

Doors open at 10 am

Ceremony: 10:30 am to 12 noon

Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue

Refreshments provided, golf carts available to shuttle attendees.





