Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony on Saturday, November 2

Sixteen “hometown heroes” will be recognized and honored as part of the program’s 19th Group

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invite the community to attend a ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active-duty service members on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 am in the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be celebrated as part of the program’s 19th group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed in November through mid-May along the “Avenue of Heroes,” located along Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee. The program provides the Coronado community the opportunity to honor the many men and women who are or have lived in the city during their military careers. The program was introduced in 2014 by the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association.

AVENUE OF HEROES CEREMONY
November 2, 2024
Doors open at 10 am
Ceremony: 10:30 am to 12 noon
Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue
Refreshments provided, golf carts available to shuttle attendees.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

