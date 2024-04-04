Thursday, April 4, 2024
Coronado Floral Association Lights Up the Night with Ocean Electric – Apr. 20

1 min.
The Coronado Floral Association invites guests to sink to new depths at a shockingly fun party the weekend of the Coronado Flower Show. Ocean Electric, this year’s annual Flower Show party, takes over the tents on Saturday, April 20th from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at Spreckels Park. Tickets are on sale now here.

“This year’s Flower Show theme is ‘Ocean of Flowers’ so we wanted to stay close to that idea,” said Cory Kalmin, event chair. “Expect to see lots of neon and some incredibly talented vendors making our vision come to life!”

This year, Coronado Floral Association has one of the best entertainers in the industry, according to Kalmin. Wayne Foster Entertainment will entertain the party with singers, dancers and songs that span decades. There’s something for everyone. And, while there, be sure to check out all the floral arrangements, courtesy of Natalie Blooms.

When it comes to food and drink, Lil’ Piggies, Gelato Paradiso and Liberty Call Distillery came back again this year to serve up mouth-watering bites and memorable beverages. Guests will also be able to enjoy savory selections from new vendors Lobster West, Balsamico Italian and lots more.

Guests are encouraged to dress in anything light-up, neon, and fun. The options are endless!

“If you have a jellyfish costume, wear it!” said Kalmin. “This year is all about being yourself and having a great time.”

The event is sure to be both iconic and electrifying!

“I think it is just the perfect setting for the town of Coronado to come together and really enjoy where we live,” said Kalmin. “Take a pause from life and enjoy our blessings. Dance the night away, eat the local food, enjoy yummy cocktails, and spend time with your neighbors. And don’t forget to dance!”

Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o'clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she's not working, you'll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi.

