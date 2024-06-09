CUSD Update: Salary Negotiations Stalled; End-of-Year Celebrations at Board Meeting

More than three dozen teachers crowded on the median in the 600 block of Orange Avenue on the morning of Thursday, June 6, holding up signs asking for better salaries. The gathering marks a standstill in months-long negotiations between the teachers’ union and the Coronado Unified School District. Later that afternoon, more than 40 members of the Association of Coronado Teachers attended the CUSD school board meeting where educator Jennifer Landry said teachers are struggling to make ends meet.

“I have colleagues who go to food banks to put food on the table for their families,” said Landry. “I have colleagues who live with three other roommates. I have colleagues who work multiple jobs because that’s what they need to do to come here every day.”

According to CUSD, the Association of Coronado Teachers (ACT) rejected the latest proposal to increase teacher pay 4.07%. ACT rejected this offer and asks for a 10% raise for teachers, according to the district.

The negotiations come in the middle of a budget crunch as CUSD faces a $2.3 million shortfall. The district has already finalized layoffs for eight employees and will likely make more cuts. According to the district, exhausted COVID monies, declining enrollment and decreased CoLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) from the state are impacting the bottom line.

Amanda Evans, a mother of three at CUSD, said her family chose to live in Coronado because of the school district but was worried about the state of district funding. She asked if the district could use the reported $12 million in unrestricted district funds to increase teacher salaries and bridge the gap to Basic Aid, whereby the district will be fully-funded by local property taxes.

“Our school feels under-funded in terms of a more robust curriculum, in terms of the number of certificated teachers, and not offering our teachers competitive wages within San Diego county,” said Evans.