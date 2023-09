Concerned by the impact of cross-border pollution on our beaches, 14-year old Danny Vinegrad has founded a Stop the Sewage Club at Coronado High School dedicated to seeing that the crisis is deemed a state emergency.

Danny led the “Stop the Sewage” chant at the recent mass protest at Center Beach… and for him, that was just a beginning.

Brad Willis has the story.

If video doesn’t play, watch it here.

