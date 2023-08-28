Community Protest Rally to “Stop the Sewage” – Sept. 1

The Stop the Sewage organization has coordinated a rally for Friday, Sept. 1 at 4 pm on Coronado’s Central Beach.

We demand public health protection with emergency wastewater mitigation measures from our State and Federal government now.

The message and goal of the rally is to demand action from our elected officials. The California Department of Public Health and Governor Newsom; the Federal government, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Environmental Protection Agency Director Regan need to declare a state of emergency and act; and the United States Congress needs to act now to fund emergency repairs to protect the public health and prevent further economic damages.

The economic devastation of the San Diego tourism industries, environmental degradation, and the extreme risk of poisonous infections for our families and children, Navy SEALs and military on their own training grounds, first responders, Border Patrol agents, lifeguards, and even pets at dog beach is unacceptable. We cannot wait for decades-long solutions that are “only on the drawing board.”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1, 4 PM

CORONADO CENTRAL BEACH

Near where G Avenue meets Ocean Boulevard

stopthesewage.org





