78.6 F
Coronado
Monday, August 28, 2023
Community News

Community Protest Rally to “Stop the Sewage” – Sept. 1

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Stop the Sewage organization has coordinated a rally for Friday, Sept. 1 at 4 pm on Coronado’s Central Beach.

We demand public health protection with emergency wastewater mitigation measures from our State and Federal government now.

The message and goal of the rally is to demand action from our elected officials. The California Department of Public Health and Governor Newsom; the Federal government, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Environmental Protection Agency Director Regan need to declare a state of emergency and act; and the United States Congress needs to act now to fund emergency repairs to protect the public health and prevent further economic damages.

The economic devastation of the San Diego tourism industries, environmental degradation, and the extreme risk of poisonous infections for our families and children, Navy SEALs and military on their own training grounds, first responders, Border Patrol agents, lifeguards, and even pets at dog beach is unacceptable. We cannot wait for decades-long solutions that are “only on the drawing board.”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1, 4 PM
CORONADO CENTRAL BEACH
Near where G Avenue meets Ocean Boulevard
stopthesewage.org

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – September 2023

City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Share Your Ideas

Community News

Hardly Anyone Owns a Hydrogen Car; California May Pay Up To $300 Million for Fuel Stations Anyway

Community News

Boil Water Advisory Lifted in South San Diego County

Community News

Popping the Top on the Proliferation of Alcohol Brands in San Diego

Community News

A Grandparents Day to Remember – Sept. 6

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Military Response in Hawaii Has Been Quick, as Requested by Local Officials

Community News

Hardly Anyone Owns a Hydrogen Car; California May Pay Up To $300 Million for Fuel Stations Anyway

Obituaries

Susan Bitter Jones (1940-2023)

Community News

Boil Water Advisory Lifted in South San Diego County

Community News

Bridge Access Limited, Strand Bike Path Busy During Bike the Bay on August 27

Community News

County Issues Boil Water Advisory for Coronado (Silver Strand Area) and Imperial Beach

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.