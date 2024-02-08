“An Island Looks Back” Exhibit Preview (Video)

“An Island Looks Back” is a new exhibit opening on Feb. 9, 2024 at the Coronado Historical Association Museum that details the history of African Americans in Coronado, replete with triumphs and tragedies that have gone untold until now.

Brad Willis has this Coronado Story:

Video can also be watched here.

Coronado Historical Association and Coronado Museum is located at 1100 Orange Avenue.

