Thursday, February 8, 2024
“An Island Looks Back” Exhibit Preview (Video)

“An Island Looks Back” is a new exhibit opening on Feb. 9, 2024 at the Coronado Historical Association Museum that details the history of African Americans in Coronado, replete with triumphs and tragedies that have gone untold until now.

Coronado Historical Association and Coronado Museum is located at 1100 Orange Avenue.

Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is a longtime Coronado resident who has also served as Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected].

