D-Day 80th Anniversary – June 6

D-Day, the 6th of June, 1944, stands as one of the most pivotal moments in World War II, marking the Allied landing and airborne operations contributing to the invasion of Normandy, France. D-Day demonstrated the power of multinational cooperation and meticulous planning – requiring months of preparation, coordination, and intelligence gathering among Allied forces.

The daring amphibious assault against fortified German positions along the Normandy coastline was codenamed “Operation Overlord,” and involved thousands of ships, aircraft, and troops. The operation launched a decisive blow against Nazi Germany’s grip on Western Europe.

The success of D-Day turned the tide of the war in favor of the Allies, but it came at a staggering cost. Thousands of soldiers stormed the beaches under heavy enemy fire, facing unimaginable danger and sacrifice. Coronado High School graduate, Tom Rice was Coronado’s local hero on the front lines of D-Day.

Tom joined the Army in 1942 after seeing an Airborne poster on the campus of SDSU. He immediately volunteered for Army Air Corps service and took off for basic training within twenty-four hours. After basic, and nineteen long weeks of intensive training in Georgia, Tom joined the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment of the renowned 101st Airborne Division. On D-day, Tom was the first in his squadron to jump out of his aircraft over Carentan, France.

In honor of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, the Coronado Historical Association is honored to invite the community for a special commemoration event. The program will include the premiere of the short film “GERONIMO” by local documentarian CJ Machado and Emmy-winning filmmaker Craig Waxman. The film features Tom Rice and his contributions to the jump over Normandy. As a partner of Freedom Rings Global, the film screening will be followed by a commemorative bell ringing to honor all those involved in D-Day. Tickets and information can be found at coronadohistory.org. Proceeds for this event will support Force-Con, a military convention and organization dedicated to honoring all service branches and service members, and the Coronado Historical Association’s educational mission.

D-Day stands as a pivotal moment in history, not only for its military significance but also for its enduring legacy of unity, bravery, and the triumph of freedom. Join CHA as we commemorate the 80th Anniversary of this important event.





