Honor Flight San Diego – The Wall, Welcome Home (videos)

Honor Flight San Diego has returned home from a weekend in our nation’s capital celebrating more than 80 San Diego area WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans. Brad Willis and his son Morgan were aboard the Honor Flight and continue the mini-series of reports with this look at the veterans’ experiences.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

It’s simply known as The Wall. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is the most-visited memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Brad Willis and his son Morgan have this look at Honor Flight San Diego veterans visiting The Wall.


Welcome Home

It was a spectacular welcome home as more than 1,000 people turned out at the San Diego International Airport for the return of war veterans aboard Honor Flight San Diego.
Brad Willis and his son Morgan were aboard and have this report.


The link Honor Flight will show past articles and videos and also as future ones get published.

 



Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is a longtime Coronado resident who has also served as Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected].

