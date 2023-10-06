Honor Flight San Diego – The Wall, Welcome Home (videos)

Honor Flight San Diego has returned home from a weekend in our nation’s capital celebrating more than 80 San Diego area WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans. Brad Willis and his son Morgan were aboard the Honor Flight and continue the mini-series of reports with this look at the veterans’ experiences.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

It’s simply known as The Wall. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is the most-visited memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Brad Willis and his son Morgan have this look at Honor Flight San Diego veterans visiting The Wall.



If video doesn’t play, watch it here.

Welcome Home

It was a spectacular welcome home as more than 1,000 people turned out at the San Diego International Airport for the return of war veterans aboard Honor Flight San Diego.

Brad Willis and his son Morgan were aboard and have this report.



If video doesn’t play, watch it here.

