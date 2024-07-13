Avenue of Heroes: Sheryll Lynn Elston

Prepared by: Sheryll Lynn Elston (self)
Sheryll Lynn Bulmer is a Coronadan by birthright. She was born in 1952 at the clinic on North Island to Robert and Joanne Bulmer. Although she was only two years old when she left Coronado, she has had family living in the city since the 1940s. Growing up as a Navy dependent, she lived near Naval Stations up and down the coasts before attending Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. While at Stephens, she realized that her future was in the Navy. Sheryll transferred to the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she met with Navy Recruiters and signed up for the Women’s Officer School’s Junior Program.
Sheryll began her naval career in Newport, Rhode Island. Her class was the first co-ed class to attend Officer Candidate School, setting a standard for future training. She married ENS Gilbert Elston and reported to her first duty station, the Atlantic Operational Support Facility in Norfolk, Virginia. ENS Sheryll Elston received temporary duty orders to CINCLANTFLT to assist with the change of command ceremony. She then returned to her duties as Atlantic Operational Support Facility training officer.
LTJG Elston was then transferred to Commander Operational Test & Evaluation Force. She was administrative assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff and qualified to stand watch as the Duty Officer for the command. Her career then transitioned to the Reserves.
As a reservist, LT Elston drilled at Naval Air Station Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, where she became qualified as an Intelligence Officer and changed from an Unrestricted to a Restricted Line Officer, Intelligence. She would rotate to serve as the Administrative Officer of a Fleet Intelligence Europe & Atlantic unit, the Executive Officer of a Defense Intelligence Agency unit, and Commanding Officer of an Office of Naval Intelligence unit. She also served on the Reserve Intelligence Area 16 staff before retiring as a Captain, with 22 years, in the Fleet Reserve.
After relocating to Virginia for her husband’s work, Sheryll worked for Hallmark as an assistant store manager, then as an office assistant for the College of William & Mary Foundation. Her two children, Joanne and Christopher, would follow in the family footsteps as well, serving in the Navy.