Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra Gives Joyous Christmas Performance (video)

When Osvaldo Mendoza came to Coronado in 2016 to direct the music program of the Coronado School of the Arts he quickly felt something was missing. Where was the philharmonic orchestra? It’s rare for such a small community as Coronado to have a symphony orchestra, but that didn’t stop Osvaldo.

After leaving his job with CoSA, he formed the Coronado Philharmonia in 2021, and this past Saturday Osvaldo led 60 classical musicians onstage at the Coronado Performing Arts Center for a joyous Christmas performance.

Joel Ortiz and Brad Willis have the story:



If video doesn’t play, watch it here.





