Honor Flight San Diego (videos)

Honor Flight San Diego has returned home from a weekend in our nation’s capital celebrating more than eighty San Diego area WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans.

Brad Willis and his son Morgan were aboard the Honor Flight and this week begin a mini-series of reports with this look at the veterans’ early morning arrival at San Diego airport to their welcoming on the East Coast.



If video doesn’t play, watch it here.

Remembering. Connecting. Healing. For the war veterans on Honor Flight San Diego, it’s a mixture of powerful emotions and a deep sense of gratitude.

Brad Willis and his son Morgan have part two of this journey, beginning at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



If video doesn’t play, watch it here.





