Avenue of Heroes: Amos Hudgins

Born in 1845 in Missouri, Amos Hudgins, his mother, sister, and eight others were enslaved by William Hudgins. In 1863, Amos escaped and crossed the Missouri River into Kansas to join the 2nd Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment of the Union Army.
During the Civil War, Amos fought in the historic Battle of Jenkins’ Ferry where his regiment distinguished itself by charging and capturing an enemy artillery battery, saving countless lives, and helping turn the tide of the battle. The 2nd Kansas—later renamed the 83rd Regiment of the United States Colored Troops—was subsequently stationed in Arkansas on garrison duty in military outposts until the end of the Civil War.
In 1867, Amos enlisted in the 10th Cavalry of the U.S. Army, one of two original African American Calvary regiments of the U.S. Army—the famed “Buffalo Soldiers.” He served a five-year enlistment based entirely within the boundaries of the Western Frontier before mustering out with the rank of Sergeant—the second highest rank possible for an African American non-commissioned officer at the time.
Amos married Annie Renfrow in 1874 in Missouri. The couple moved to Topeka, Kansas, where Annie ran a millinery store while Amos worked as a private scout/guide in the 7th U.S. Cavalry. After 269 soldiers of the unit were killed during the Battle of Little Big Horn, Amos hung up his military saddle. He worked the next 10 years as a barber, a very reputable job at a time when most African Americans were limited to menial labor.
In 1887, Amos and Annie settled in San Diego’s Logan Heights where Amos established himself as barber to the city’s wealthy and powerful. A son, Algernon, was born before the family moved to Coronado, eventually building a home at 845 B Ave. Crippled while helping build the Ocean Boulevard seawall in 1906, Amos worked the next 17 years as a night watchman at a Ferry Landing warehouse, and often wore his trademark Buffalo Soldier hat around Coronado. Amos died in 1926 and is buried in Mt. Hope Cemetery in San Diego. Annie passed away in 1934. Algernon was a WWI veteran and lived in Coronado until his death in 1973.