Calling it a homecoming that is 50 years overdue, Honor Flight San Diego is set to take Navy Special Warfare Operator (SEALs, UDT, Frogmen) Veterans that served in Vietnam to our nation’s capital this spring to honor them and thank them for their service.

The story from Brad Willis, who was on last month’s Honor Flight.

If video doesn’t play, watch it here.

RELATED

Learn more at Honor Flight for past articles and videos.