Coronado Chief of Police Chuck Kaye Announces Retirement (video)

After five years of serving Coronado, Police Chief Chuck Kaye has announced he will retire at the end of this year.

Brad Willis has this exclusive interview with the chief:



If video does not play, view it here.

Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye will retire on January 4, 2024 after five years with the City of Coronado. Kaye has served as the Chief of the Coronado Police Department since October 2018. He will be honored at the December 19 Coronado City Council meeting. The public is invited to attend the 4 pm meeting in Council Chambers.

“Chief Kaye, with his wealth of experience, has enabled our law enforcement operations to become more innovative and strategic in deterring crime and keeping our community safe,” said City Manager Tina Friend. “His leadership and true partnership with the community over the last five years will leave a lasting legacy in Coronado.”

“I am proud of the dedication and professionalism of the entire department,” said Chief Kaye. “In addition, I will miss the interaction with the officers and professional staff, as well as the great support the residents of Coronado have constantly shown their police department. The members of the department have worked hard over the last five years to enhance our abilities to positively impact the safety of our community.”

Chief Kaye began his law enforcement career with the San Diego Police Department in 1990 where he served in multiple capacities, including patrol, administration, and investigation, becoming the Assistant Chief of Police in 2016. During that tenure, he led Neighborhood Policing, including Operational Support, the Homeless Outreach Team, Canine, SWAT, Communications, and Information Services divisions. In 2017, Chief Kaye retired from the San Diego Police Department and was hired by the San Diego State University Police Department serving in the role of second in command overseeing the department’s day to day operations.

Chief Kaye grew up in San Diego County and graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication and earned a master’s degree in public administration from National University. He is currently an instructor at the San Diego Government Training Agency and the Regional Police Academy.

