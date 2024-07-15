Monday, July 15, 2024
Coronado's Silver Strand Affiliate of Military Officers Association of America Awards CHS Students

At the June dinner meeting of Coronado’s Silver Strand affiliate of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), held in conjunction with the Coronado Chapter of Navy League, MOAA hosted graduating Coronado High School seniors who have earned either an appointment to one of the country’s five military academies or a four-year Naval ROTC scholarship. This year three students and their families were honored at the meeting – Caroline Cole, who will attend the University of Colorado on an Air Force ROTC scholarship, Wyatt Riebe, who will attend Vanderbilt University on a Navy ROTC scholarship, and Jamison Everitt, who will attend University of Florida on a Navy ROTC Scholarship.

June Dinner Meeting Honorees – Coronado High School Class of 2024, Caroline Cole (attending the University of Colorado on an Air Force ROTC scholarship), Wyatt Riebe (attending Vanderbilt University on a Navy ROTC scholarship), and Jamison Everitt (attending University of Florida on a Navy ROTC Scholarship), the June dinner guest speaker CAPT Ryan Shann, USN, Commander Naval Special Warfare Leadership Education and Development Command, and Silver Strand MOAA President Chris Merwin. Submitted photo.

The Silver Strand MOAA also sponsors a Leadership Medal that is awarded each year to the Coronado High School junior, selected by the high school’s NJROTC instructors, who has displayed personal achievement in many areas. Recipients are selected based on their positive impact on others and their community. The award recognizes individual qualities such as communication, enthusiasm, and problem-solving; and recognizes the awardee’s commitment to make diversity, inclusion, and kindness part of their day-to-day activities. This year’s medal went to Clair Hickey.

Silver Strand President Chris Merwin presents the 2024 MOAA Leadership medal to Coronado High School junior NJROTC Cadet Clair Hickey. Submitted photo.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

