Wednesday, June 12, 2024
The League of Wives Memorial Statue Arrives in Coronado (video)

Brad Willis
The League of Wives Memorial arrived in Coronado today and was placed in Star Park.

The league began in Coronado at the home of Sybil Stockdale, with a small group of military spouses whose husbands were held prisoner or missing in action in Vietnam. From small gatherings around a dining room table, it became a national force and played an essential role in facilitating the return of more than 500 POWs.

