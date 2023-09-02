Stop the Sewage Protest – Video Recap

Impassioned citizens and leaders of Coronado and Imperial Beach gathered at Central Beach on Friday afternoon to call for a State of Emergency Declaration regarding the cross border sewage crisis affecting our ocean and beaches.

Additionally, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that the federal government is pledging an additional $350 million to deal with the crisis.

Brad Willis has the story:

If video doesn’t play, watch it here.

