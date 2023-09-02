75.5 F
Coronado
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Community NewsFeaturedVideo

Stop the Sewage Protest – Video Recap

Less than 1 min.
Brad Willis
Brad Willis

 

Impassioned citizens and leaders of Coronado and Imperial Beach gathered at Central Beach on Friday afternoon to call for a State of Emergency Declaration regarding the cross border sewage crisis affecting our ocean and beaches.

Additionally, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that the federal government is pledging an additional $350 million to deal with the crisis.

Brad Willis has the story:

If video doesn’t play, watch it here.

Additional details on the protest and the federal government’s additional funding:

Feds Announce $350 Million in Additional Funding for Tijuana Sewage Rehab Ahead of Stop the Sewage Protest



Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is a longtime Coronado resident who has also served as Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Feds Announce $350 Million in Additional Funding for Tijuana Sewage Rehab Ahead of Stop the Sewage Protest

Community News

CJWC A Taste of Coronado Secures Hotel del Coronado as Presenting Sponsor for Annual Event – Oct. 11

Community News

Pump Failure Pushes 20,000 Gallons of Tijuana River Valley Sewage into South Bay Streets

Business

The Bower to Replace Former Villa Capri by the Sea

Community News

Coronado Preservation Alert – Meeting Aug. 31

Community News

Is Addiction Driving the Homeless Epidemic in San Diego?

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

Sid Stockdale “A World Apart – Growing Up Stockdale During Vietnam, A Memoir” (video)

People

Get to Know Graham Bower: Athlete, Videographer (video)

People

Coronado Opinion Columnist Jon Sinton (video)

People

Coronado Resident Serving the Homeless in San Diego (video)

Obituaries

Tom Rice (1921-2022)

Community News

Coronado Art & Wine Festival – May 21 – Video Preview

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.