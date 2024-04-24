Mother’s Day Brunch at Hotel del Coronado – May 12

The Hotel del Coronado is an ideal spot to celebrate mom on Mother’s Day! Make her day spectacular with an elegant brunch in The Del’s Southpointe Ballroom and partake in the sensational selection of culinary delights, live music and decadent treats.

Mother’s Day Brunch Menu highlights include:

Brunch Station | Polynesia Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes, Chocolate Chip Breakfast Bread Pudding, Avocado Toast

| Polynesia Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes, Chocolate Chip Breakfast Bread Pudding, Avocado Toast Spring Salad Station | PeeWee Potato Salad, California Caesar Salad, Artisan Greens, Orecchiette Pasta Salad

| PeeWee Potato Salad, California Caesar Salad, Artisan Greens, Orecchiette Pasta Salad Seafood Station | Shucked Oysters, Poached Shrimp, Poached Clams, Mussels, Crab Claws, Mango Habanero Shrimp/Scallop Ceviche

| Shucked Oysters, Poached Shrimp, Poached Clams, Mussels, Crab Claws, Mango Habanero Shrimp/Scallop Ceviche Spring Pasta Station | Cavatelli Pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano Wheel

| Cavatelli Pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano Wheel Butcher Block | Fire Spiced Roasted Lamb Shoulder, Grilled Pacific Swordfish Loin, Mustard Herb Crusted Scottish King Salmon

Mother’s Day 2024 Brunch Pricing — Adults: $185, Children (4-12): $95, Children (under 3): Complimentary with a paid adult

