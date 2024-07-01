Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month With MooTime Creamery

It’s officially National Ice Cream month, and MooTime Creamery is serving up something sweet to celebrate!

Today through July 31, guests are asked to share their favorite #MeMOOries — those special moments made sweeter with MooTime — whether it’s a scoop with loved ones, a sweet treat at a special celebration, or just a joyful moment enjoying a favorite flavor. Post a photo on social media and tag @mootimecreamery on Instagram or MooTime Creamery on Facebook and hashtag #MeMOOries for a chance to win a MooTime pint cooler bag and free Flavor of the Month pints for a year!

Winner will be notified via Instagram or Facebook message on August 1.

1025 Orange Ave, Coronado

 

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

