Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Community NewsSports

Annual Crown City Classic 4th of July Run Celebrates 51 Years Running

2 min.

Promoted Partner Content

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
By Grace Hicks

The 12K, 5K and Kids Half Mile are Back

The Crown City Classic Returns for its 51st Year Running on July 4th

The Crown City Classic is back for its 51st year on July 4, 2024, celebrating over five decades of running and community spirit in the beautiful city of Coronado. The event, which has become one of the country’s premier 4th of July running celebrations, invites participants of all ages and abilities to take part in a variety of races, including a 12K, a 5K, and a Kids Half Mile. With its scenic routes and vibrant patriotic spirit, this annual event has become a much-anticipated tradition.

REGISTER TODAY

Photo: RWBMultimedia

The day’s festivities start at 7 am with the 12K and 5K races, beginning under the largest American flag on the West Coast. From there, runners embark on a stunning journey along Glorietta Boulevard, which offers panoramic views of downtown San Diego and the iconic Coronado Bay Bridge. The races start and finish at Tidelands Park, providing a beautiful backdrop for runners and spectators alike. After the main races, the Kids Half Mile begins at 8:30 am, offering a delightful loop around Tidelands Park for the youngest participants.

Photo: RWBMultimedia

Race director Jamie Monroe captures the energy of the event, describing it as, “An experience where you’re running down a street filled with cheering crowds and a sense of patriotism—that’s what the Crown City Classic is all about.” The race has attracted participants from nearly 45 states and various countries, becoming a key event on the 4th of July calendar. But it’s more than just a race. The Crown City Classic also features other celebrations throughout the day, including a parade at 10 am and two grand fireworks shows over Glorietta and San Diego Bays, providing a spectacular end to the festivities.

Photo: RWBMultimedia

This year, there’s a new twist to the event with the introduction of Team Stars and Team Stripes. Participants can pre-purchase exclusive jerseys to represent their chosen team, adding a friendly competitive edge to the event. As an added incentive, there’s a $100 cash reward for the top male and female finishers in both the 12K and 5K races—provided they’re wearing their team jerseys. Joining a team is optional, but this new feature brings an extra level of excitement and camaraderie to the event.

Photo: RWBMultimedia

All participants will receive an official 2024 patriotic race tee, a finisher’s medal, and official chip-timed results. The event also awards medals to the top three male and female finishers in both the 12K and 5K races, as well as age group medals for the top three runners in each category. Beyond the race, the Crown City Classic supports the Islander Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding and supporting all Coronado school sports programs.

As the 51st annual Crown City Classic approaches, the excitement is palpable in Coronado. This event is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of athleticism, patriotism, and community. It unites people from all walks of life in the pursuit of fitness, friendship, and the sheer joy of running. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event. Sign up today and be a part of this unique 4th of July tradition.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 16-22, 2024

Community News

Chalk Walk 2024: Creating Environmental Change through the Power of Art – May 29

Community News

Sharp Coronado Receives Quarter Million Dollar Donation to ENVISION Fund

Community News

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

Community News

Memorial Day Services Best Ever, Double Last Year’s Crowd

Sports

Track & Field Celebrates End of Season with Awards Banquet

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Joanne Elston Baird

Military

Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA Dinner Meeting with Capt. Pete Riebe – June 10

Entertainment

Celebrate Summer at Hotel del Coronado: Pool Party, Beach Nights, Retro Roller Skating & More!

Entertainment

Gidget Comes to Coronado – July 12 & 13

Dining

Taste All 19 Flavors Before National Donut Day (June 7) at The Dinky Donut Shack

Community News

Winn Room Subcommittee Meeting – June 6

More Local News

Coronado Times Interns Embark on New Adventures at Georgetown, USC, and Auburn University

People

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Spring Fundraiser A Huge Success

Community News

Class of ’23 CHS Alum Heading to Olympic Trials

People

City Approves $31.2 Million Cays Park Masterplan

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Robert (Bob) Ryan, Jr. (1945-2024)