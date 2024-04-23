CCYC Nautical Swap Meet & Open House – May 11

A Nautical Swap Meet and Open House will be held at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club on Saturday, May 11. Visitors are invited to tour the club facilities and purchase tacos and beverages to enjoy in the Burgee Bar (credit cards only).

Swap Meet: 9 am – 12 noon

Open House: 9 am – 3 pm

Those interested in reserving a swap meet stall for $25, to fill with boat/nautical related items, should contact Connie Peacock at [email protected] or 949-636-2062. Payment is required by May 4. Each stall will occupy one parking spot.





