Relax, Refresh, and Enjoy: Post-Yoga Brown Bag Bites – May 24

Club Room & Boathouse / Image: City of Coronado website

Calling all chair yoga enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for a delightful gathering after your yoga session. Join us for Post-Yoga Brown Bag Bites on Friday, May 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Club Room at 1985 Strand Way, Coronado.

Indulge in a delicious and healthy brown bag lunch featuring handmade vegetable pesto pasta, crisp apple slices, and a freshly baked cookie—all carefully packed for your convenience. Quench your thirst with a choice of refreshing water or a comforting cup of coffee. It’s the perfect way to refuel and relax after your yoga session.

Our casual and enjoyable gathering will take place by the scenic shores of Glorietta Bay, creating a serene backdrop for our post-yoga lunch. Take this opportunity to connect with friends, enjoy good food, and start your weekend on a high note.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to unwind, socialize, and savor delicious bites in a beautiful setting. Registration for this delightful experience is $5.00 for residents and $7.00 for nonresidents. To ensure we have enough delicious bites for everyone, please register at least 72 hours in advance of the event. You can register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, give us a call at 619-522 7343, or simply stop by the front desk of the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.



City of Coronado

