Coronado High Yearbook Receives Award of Excellence

Submitted by CUSD

The 2024 Coronado High School Beachcomber yearbook was recognized by Jostens for its dynamic and engaging content. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students to develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy.

CHS yearbook teacher Michelle Evenson, Esq., CJE, is proud of the students in both Term 1 and Term 2 who contributed to this year’s Beachcomber. “This year’s staff was small but mighty, and under the leadership of editor-in-chief CHS senior Riley Coker, they were able to create a beautiful yearbook that worked to include more than six hundred of our nearly one-thousand students,” said Evenson.

The awards are based on defined criteria in between one and three of the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.

“Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have created an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO Yearbook Division. “Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members as they do their important work.”

