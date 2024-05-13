Coronado Middle School Invites Community to Spring Fair – May 22

The community is invited to the annual Coronado Middle School Spring Fair on Wednesday, May 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The event is hosted by CMS staff and PTO and is a showcase of the achievements and activities of CMS Tritons throughout the year.

The exciting event celebrates the strong partnerships between students, staff, parents, and the Coronado community. Student projects, artwork and presentations will be on display in

classrooms and in Granzer Hall. Partners in education such as Safe Harbor, City of Coronado, Library, Recreation Department, Coronado Schools Foundation, Islander Sports Foundation and others will be set up in the quad. The CMS band, choir, and performing arts will provide entertainment throughout the evening. Everyone is welcome.





