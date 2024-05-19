Meet the New Principal of Sacred Heart Parish School

Sacred Heart Parish School has a new principal, and she hopes to foster faith, a love of learning, and a passion for service for students – just as the school did for her when she attended.

Erika Rosas will step into her new role for the academic year of 2024-2025. She currently serves as the school’s vice principal, and before that, spent more than a decade working in the classroom.

Long before that, she was a student herself at Sacred Heart.

“The school has meant so much to me throughout my life,” Rosas said. “I am eager to carry that forward.”

In addition to taking a holistic approach to education by focusing not only on academic development, but also on spiritual and social, service-centered growth, Rosas said she hopes to strengthen the school’s ties to its Coronado community. Rosas lives in Coronado with her husband and three children.

During her time at Sacred Heart, Rosas created the school’s summer camp program, which is open to the whole Coronado community. She plans to continue community outreach and service projects as the school’s principal.

Rosas also created a learning center at Sacred Heart, which supports students struggling in reading, writing and math by creating an academic atmosphere focused on the student’s needs.

Rosas holds a bachelor’s degree in religious and pastoral studies from Mater Ecclesiae College, as well as a multiple subject credential, administrative services credential and master’s degree in special education from Point Loma Nazarene University.

Sacred Heart Parish School serves children in grades TK to eight.





