Wednesday, May 1, 2024
BusinessEntertainment

Relax and Enjoy the Bay on a Duffy Boat Coronado Cruise  

3 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Seaforth Bay Experiences offer a unique bay adventure. Photo credit: John McCauley

The ocean water closures due to sewage contamination has been especially frustrating for Teevan McManus, a long-time resident who has run Coronado Surfing Academy for 19 years. He and his team have not been able to offer surfing lessons since last October due to the continuous poor water quality at Coronado beaches. He recently decided to pivot and offer a new year-round nautical experience on the bay. Along with partners Jesse Wright and Gary Arthur, McManus teamed up with Seaforth Boat Rentals, who has the only local commercial dock, to create these new adventures as Seaforth Bay Experiences. As Director of Leisure, McManus feels like he has always been in the hospitality industry, having worked at Marco’s, Tent City, and Coronado Brewing Company growing up, and he will still continue in his role at Coronado Surfing Academy.

Guests enjoy delicacies from Tartine Bistro as they cruise around the bay. Photo credit: John McCauley

Up to six guests can enjoy incredible views of Coronado, San Diego, and under the bridge, during the one and a half hour personalized charter, on a whisper quiet electric Duffy boat.  The new company has two 22-foot boats that can cruise up to six miles per hour around the bay, with a Coast Guard certified captain. Passengers will enjoy a high end ‘living room’ experience, with private tables, couches, and tantalizing food from Coronado’s Tartine Café & Bistro.

Photo credit: John McCauley

“We have been testing with family and friends to get all the details perfected,” he notes about the elevated leisure experience guests will enjoy. The boats’ names also have special meaning, with the Queen Anne in honor of his late wife and the Delectric, as a nod to The Del’s Victorian style.

For this new venture, expanding to the bay made sense, because it offers clean water and can be enjoyed all year, with indoor and outdoor seating for guests and the option of having the boat open or fully enclosed, depending on the weather. McManus stresses that they are catering to locals, as well as visitors. Residents can reach out for local discount offers at [email protected].

Teevan shows off the new fleet of kayaks available for daily tours.

Duffy boat tours can be reserved seven days a week, with the Happier Hour Cruises at 3 and 4 pm, Sunset Cruises at 5 and 6 pm, as well as weekend brunch tours on Saturdays and Sundays. Seaforth Bay Experiences also offers Above Board Stand Up Paddle Board Tours daily at 9 am, and Blue Bridge Kayak Tours at 11 am. Private cruises and sail charters, customized to meet client’s nautical needs, are also available.

Throwback to Teevan surfing in Coronado at age 10.

A well-known, long-time Coronado resident, McManus first lived here at age three and then moved away, returning in fourth grade, and graduating from CHS in 1994. He grew up surfing the local beaches, and vividly remembers knee boarding as a middle schooler behind the family’s 17-foot Boston Whaler Montauk.

His goal is to provide guests with a customized bay experience, where they can relax and enjoy delicious food and beverage options like charcuterie boards, lemon tarts, and other delicacies. Whether you like to cruise with jazz, pop, or opera, a customized music playlist can be requested.

A group of us went out for a trial ride and had the most relaxing time. An experienced sailor who’s often on the bay, Heather commented, “This Duffy boat ride surpassed my expectations. I have a boat myself and enjoy taking friends out, but I had no idea how much the layout of these boats and having someone else take care everything would change my experience on the water. I can’t recommend this enough!”

Friends Heather Grimes, Dani Schwartz and Nikki Whittemore enjoyed a peaceful morning on a Seaforth Bay Experiences Duffy boat cruise.

This is the next evolution in the leisure hospitality business for McManus, after what has been the worst year since he started Coronado Surfing Academy. He encourages guests to let Seaforth Bay Experiences chart a personalized course for an unforgettable experience.  For details and to make reservations, visit seaforthbayexperiences.com.

Photo credit: John McCauley



Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Meet F45 Training Coronado’s New Owner – Coach Jason Durrant

Entertainment

Gretchen Anthony: In-Person Luncheon with the Author – May 16

Entertainment

The Best Way Is By Pedal – Top Tips for Exploring Coronado By Bike

Entertainment

CIFF Presents “The Philadelphia Story” (1940) for Student Classic Film Series – Apr. 28

Business

Coronado Job Fairs Offer Opportunities for Those Seeking Work Locally

Business

ClassPass in Coronado – Flexibility and Multiple Options to Improve Your Health

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

The Del’s Laundry Pub Welcomes Locals & Guests with Fresh Fare, Creative Cocktails and Nostalgic Games

People

Coronado Sixth Grader Micah Ducharme Unleashes Creativity in First Book

Business

Wag’n Tails Transitions to New Ownership, With Continued Commitment to Furry Friends

Business

Coronado Couple Combine Engineering and Business to Revolutionize the Activewear Industry

Entertainment

Coronado Dad and Daughter Discover Family Heritage through Experiential TV Show

Business

Wine A Bit Says a Fond Farewell With Last Minute Deals and Thanks to the Community

More Local News

Coronado Will Consider a Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

Support The Enlisted Project Announces Expansion at Coronado Event

Military

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

Sports

Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays