Cinco de Mayo Specials 2024

Blue Bridge Hospitality
Stake Chophouse & Bar 

Stake is located at 1309 Orange Ave on the upper level.

Nestled in the heart of the village at 1309 Orange Ave., Stake Chophouse & Bar beckons with its elegant ambiance and culinary excellence. On Cinco de Mayo, delight in Clase Azul tequila flights ($120), and savor the distinct flavors of Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, each expertly paired with a unique dish to elevate the experience.

  • Blanco Pairing:
    • Kumiai Oyster Aquachili | Passion Fruit, Cucumber, Citrus 
  • Reposado Pairing:
    • Smoked Wagyu Beef Short Rib Birria | Blue Corn Sope, Whipped Avocado, Pickled Ramp Salad,  Salsa Macha 
  • Anejo Pairing:
    • Crème Caramel | Crispy Cinnamon and Sugar Buñuelos

Village Pizzeria

Elote pizza pie at Village Pizzeria.

The go-to for East Coast-style pizza, Village Pizzeria is local to Coronado and close to both the beach and bay (two locations: 1206 Orange Ave. and 1201 First St.), offering high quality pizza with a view. From May 3-5, the fan-favorite Elote Pizza is back on the menu in celebration of Cinco de Mayo!

The Islander

The Islander is located at 1015 Orange Ave.

Inspired by ’60s and ’70s surf culture, The Islander is a beachy eatery serving delectable cuisine and inventive cocktails that capture the essence of paradise. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with specials that include $5 fish tacos, margaritas, Stone Buenaveza, and Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila shots as well as 2 for $5 Corona / Corona Light and $5 OFF Specialty Margaritas (Hibiscus, Spicy, etc.). And for something sweet, head to the Dinky Donut Shack and try the new flavor of the month: Horchata.

Horchata donuts at Dinky Donut Shack, 1015 Orange Ave.



