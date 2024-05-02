Cinco de Mayo Specials 2024

Nestled in the heart of the village at 1309 Orange Ave., Stake Chophouse & Bar beckons with its elegant ambiance and culinary excellence. On Cinco de Mayo, delight in Clase Azul tequila flights ($120), and savor the distinct flavors of Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, each expertly paired with a unique dish to elevate the experience.

Blanco Pairing: Kumiai Oyster Aquachili | Passion Fruit, Cucumber, Citrus

Reposado Pairing: Smoked Wagyu Beef Short Rib Birria | Blue Corn Sope, Whipped Avocado, Pickled Ramp Salad, Salsa Macha

Anejo Pairing: Crème Caramel | Crispy Cinnamon and Sugar Buñuelos



The go-to for East Coast-style pizza, Village Pizzeria is local to Coronado and close to both the beach and bay (two locations: 1206 Orange Ave. and 1201 First St.), offering high quality pizza with a view. From May 3-5, the fan-favorite Elote Pizza is back on the menu in celebration of Cinco de Mayo!

Inspired by ’60s and ’70s surf culture, The Islander is a beachy eatery serving delectable cuisine and inventive cocktails that capture the essence of paradise. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with specials that include $5 fish tacos, margaritas, Stone Buenaveza, and Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila shots as well as 2 for $5 Corona / Corona Light and $5 OFF Specialty Margaritas (Hibiscus, Spicy, etc.). And for something sweet, head to the Dinky Donut Shack and try the new flavor of the month: Horchata.





