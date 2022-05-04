Join BBH Reward Program and Receive a Welcome Gift!

Blue Bridge Hospitality Group is happy to announce their new reward program and you can start earning delicious rewards at Little Frenchie, MooTime Creamery, and Village Pizzeria (both Orange Ave. and Ferry Landing location).

How to:

Click HERE Sign up with your email address Receive five welcome points and start earning!

Benefits:

earn 1 point for every $1 spent (50 points = $5 reward)

a special birthday gift for you

early access to promotions, events, holiday dinners, and more!

earn points for every purchase at Little Frenchie, MooTime Creamery, and Village Pizzeria

Feel free to contact us at [email protected]





