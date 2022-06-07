Spoil Your Dad on Father’s Day with Stake To-Go Boxes!

Elevate your Father’s Day barbecue with our to-go steak boxes. Our executive chef has put together the ultimate Father’s Day barbecue steak boxes and you can also add an Alaskan King Crab Cake, Pre-mixed Eagle Rare Old Fashioned Cocktail, or Cain Cuvee NV17 bottle.
Classic Surf & Turf Box $250
- 2 EA 22 OZ 14 DAY DRY AGE FLANNERY RIBEYE
- 4 EA 8 OZ WAGYU STAKE BURGERS
- 1 LB U8 WILD MEXICAN JUMBO SHRIMP
Premier Stake Box $400
- 2 EA 22 OZ 14 DAY DRY AGE FLANNERY RIBEYE
- 4 EA 8 OZ WAGYU STAKE BURGERS
- 1 LB U8 WILD MEXICAN JUMBO SHRIMP
- 4 OZ A5 JAPANESE WAGYU NEW YORK STRIP
- 1 LB APPLE WOOD SMOKED BACON STEAKS
Add on
- 4 oz Alaskan King Crab Cake $30 each
- Pre-mixed Eagle Rare Old Fashioned Cocktail $20 each
- Cain Cuvee NV17 $80/Bottle
How to order
- Pre-order: Order online by Wed, June 15th. (Click here to order: https://bit.ly/3Gk09Ik )
- After we receive the order form, we will contact you for payment information.
- Pick up: On Fri, June 17th or Sat, June 18th after 4pm
- Pick up Location: Stake Chophouse & Bar
Feel free to contact us at [email protected] or 619-522-0077 if you have any questions.