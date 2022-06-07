Spoil Your Dad on Father’s Day with Stake To-Go Boxes!

Elevate your Father’s Day barbecue with our to-go steak boxes. Our executive chef has put together the ultimate Father’s Day barbecue steak boxes and you can also add an Alaskan King Crab Cake, Pre-mixed Eagle Rare Old Fashioned Cocktail, or Cain Cuvee NV17 bottle.

Classic Surf & Turf Box $250

2 EA 22 OZ 14 DAY DRY AGE FLANNERY RIBEYE

4 EA 8 OZ WAGYU STAKE BURGERS

1 LB U8 WILD MEXICAN JUMBO SHRIMP

Premier Stake Box $400

2 EA 22 OZ 14 DAY DRY AGE FLANNERY RIBEYE

4 EA 8 OZ WAGYU STAKE BURGERS

1 LB U8 WILD MEXICAN JUMBO SHRIMP

4 OZ A5 JAPANESE WAGYU NEW YORK STRIP

1 LB APPLE WOOD SMOKED BACON STEAKS

Add on

4 oz Alaskan King Crab Cake $30 each

Pre-mixed Eagle Rare Old Fashioned Cocktail $20 each

Cain Cuvee NV17 $80/Bottle

How to order

Pre-order: Order online by Wed, June 15 th . (Click here to order: https://bit.ly/3Gk09Ik ) After we receive the order form, we will contact you for payment information.

. (Click here to order: https://bit.ly/3Gk09Ik ) Pick up: On Fri, June 17th or Sat, June 18th after 4pm

Pick up Location: Stake Chophouse & Bar

Feel free to contact us at [email protected] or 619-522-0077 if you have any questions.





