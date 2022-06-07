Tuesday, June 7, 2022
EntertainmentDining

Spoil Your Dad on Father’s Day with Stake To-Go Boxes!

1 min.

Promoted Partner content

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Elevate your Father’s Day barbecue with our to-go steak boxes. Our executive chef has put together the ultimate Father’s Day barbecue steak boxes and you can also add an Alaskan King Crab Cake, Pre-mixed Eagle Rare Old Fashioned Cocktail, or Cain Cuvee NV17 bottle.

Classic Surf & Turf Box

Classic Surf & Turf Box $250

  • 2 EA 22 OZ 14 DAY DRY AGE FLANNERY RIBEYE
  • 4 EA 8 OZ WAGYU STAKE BURGERS
  • 1 LB U8 WILD MEXICAN JUMBO SHRIMP
Premier Stake Box

Premier Stake Box $400

  • 2 EA 22 OZ 14 DAY DRY AGE FLANNERY RIBEYE
  • 4 EA 8 OZ WAGYU STAKE BURGERS
  • 1 LB U8 WILD MEXICAN JUMBO SHRIMP
  • 4 OZ A5 JAPANESE WAGYU NEW YORK STRIP
  • 1 LB APPLE WOOD SMOKED BACON STEAKS

Add on

  • 4 oz Alaskan King Crab Cake $30 each
  • Pre-mixed Eagle Rare Old Fashioned Cocktail $20 each
  • Cain Cuvee NV17 $80/Bottle

How to order

  • Pre-order: Order online by Wed, June 15th. (Click here to order: https://bit.ly/3Gk09Ik )
    • After we receive the order form, we will contact you for payment information.
  • Pick up: On Fri, June 17th or Sat, June 18th after 4pm
  • Pick up Location: Stake Chophouse & Bar

Feel free to contact us at [email protected] or 619-522-0077 if you have any questions.

 

 

 



Blue Bridge Hospitality
Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.