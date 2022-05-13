Friday, May 13, 2022
EntertainmentDining

Get Rewarded for June Events at Stake Chophouse & Bar!

1 min.

Promoted Partner Content

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Book reservations for 10 to 26 guests in our Private Wine Seller Room or B Street Patio, held between June 1 and June 30, 2022, and receive a $100 Blue Bridge Hospitality gift card (must sign a contract by 5/31/22).

Experience the top-notch customer service, chef-driven cuisine featuring wagyu, dry-aged beef along with fresh seasonal seafood from local and sustainable sources, and an award-winning wine list.

Stake’s private dining rooms can be transformed to meet your needs for business or social occasions.

Private Wine Seller Room: 20 guests

B Street Patio:  26 guests

We can customize the menu for your unique needs. Our chef can also customize the menu with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options.

  • Private Events Hours: Sun-Thurs 5pm-10pm & Fri-Sat 5pm-11pm (Last seating at 8pm)
  • Amenities: Wi-Fi, heated lamps for patio seating, and add-on floral arrangements
  • Parking: free street parking available

Contact our banquet coordinator today! [email protected]

 

 

 



Blue Bridge Hospitality
Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.