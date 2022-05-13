Get Rewarded for June Events at Stake Chophouse & Bar!

Book reservations for 10 to 26 guests in our Private Wine Seller Room or B Street Patio, held between June 1 and June 30, 2022, and receive a $100 Blue Bridge Hospitality gift card (must sign a contract by 5/31/22).

Experience the top-notch customer service, chef-driven cuisine featuring wagyu, dry-aged beef along with fresh seasonal seafood from local and sustainable sources, and an award-winning wine list.

Stake’s private dining rooms can be transformed to meet your needs for business or social occasions.

Private Wine Seller Room: 20 guests

B Street Patio: 26 guests

We can customize the menu for your unique needs. Our chef can also customize the menu with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options.

Private Events Hours: Sun-Thurs 5pm-10pm & Fri-Sat 5pm-11pm (Last seating at 8pm)

Sun-Thurs 5pm-10pm & Fri-Sat 5pm-11pm (Last seating at 8pm) Amenities: Wi-Fi, heated lamps for patio seating, and add-on floral arrangements

Wi-Fi, heated lamps for patio seating, and add-on floral arrangements Parking: free street parking available

Contact our banquet coordinator today! [email protected]





