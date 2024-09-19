Indulge in the New VIP Experience at A Taste of Coronado

The 15th annual A Taste of Coronado returns to the island on October 9. The sell-out event is organized by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club with the support of local restaurants and businesses. Ticket proceeds will go towards this year’s beneficiary, the San Diego Rescue Mission, a vital organization providing critical services to those in need.

New this year is a VIP Experience, sponsored by Hughes and Pizzuto, APC, a comprehensive estate, tax, business, and real estate planning, and estate litigation firm for entities and individuals located in both Downtown San Diego and Coronado. A limited number of VIP tickets are available, which include exclusive perks, special tastings, and a fast-pass line to bypass the crowd.

“This October, we are excited to sponsor the inaugural VIP experience for the highly anticipated Taste of Coronado fundraiser,” says managing shareholder Robert Pizzuto. “Family is everything, and we are excited to partner with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club in supporting women and children in the local community.”

In addition to Hughes & Pizzuto, APC’s involvement in the fundraiser, they are thrilled to announce the addition of the Law Offices of M. Tami Sandke to their firm. The move expands Hughes & Pizzuto’s presence in Coronado, where Tami has expertly practiced estate planning as well as trust and estate administration. Emma Kitzmiller and Sara Stillman from Tami’s office have joined Hughes & Pizzuto as well. These three women have been celebrated as involved Coronado locals for many years.

“All of our clients will benefit from the expertise and enthusiasm they bring to the firm,” says Pizzuto.

Hughes & Pizzuto, APC’s Coronado clients will continue to be served at 1001 B Ave., Suite 300, in Coronado.

Both general and VIP tickets for A Taste of Coronado are available for purchase here.

