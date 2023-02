Shaka Islanders… Nado’s favorite, Gonzo will be playing at The Islander every other Wednesday from 6 to 8pm! Come in early to grab Happy Hour drinks and bites (3-6pm) and stay for Gonzo Live!

Occurs every other Wednesday – keep up with The Islander on Instagram for exact dates.

The Islander

1015 Orange Avenue • Coronado

www.theislandersd.com