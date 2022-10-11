MooTime Creamery is Turning 24!

MooTime Creamery has been a Coronado staple, serving mouthwatering ice cream treats since 1998. This month, MooTime turns 24, and to celebrate, MooTime invites you to stop by for 24¢ Mini Moos all day (during store hours) on October 18, 2022.

MooTime Creamery, started by restaurateur David Spatafore of Blue Bridge Hospitality, creates all their scratch-made ice cream using only the finest ingredients. With over 16% of delicious butterfat added, their ice cream achieves its next-level creaminess. When they churn their ice cream, they use carefully low speeds to add a unique density similar to gelato. At MooTime, they’ve found the perfect recipe for the most flavorful, supremely creamy ice cream.

Every month, MooTime creates a unique flavor of the month, and they’re in the spirit of Halloween this month having created ‘Spooky Vanilly’ – Orange MooTime Vanilla with Gooey Marshmallow Cream swirl and Chocolate Bug-a-Boos. Be sure to stop by before the end of the month to try this frighteningly tasty creation.

Click here to view MooTime’s flavors and creations.

MOOTIME CREAMERY

1025 Orange Avenue.

Coronado

Sun-Thur: 11am – 9pm

Fri & Sat: 11am – 10pm





