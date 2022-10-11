MooTime Creamery is Turning 24!

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
MooTime Creamery has been a Coronado staple, serving mouthwatering ice cream treats since 1998. This month, MooTime turns 24, and to celebrate, MooTime invites you to stop by for 24¢ Mini Moos all day (during store hours) on October 18, 2022.

MooTime Creamery, started by restaurateur David Spatafore of Blue Bridge Hospitality, creates all their scratch-made ice cream using only the finest ingredients. With over 16% of delicious butterfat added, their ice cream achieves its next-level creaminess. When they churn their ice cream, they use carefully low speeds to add a unique density similar to gelato. At MooTime, they’ve found the perfect recipe for the most flavorful, supremely creamy ice cream.

Every month, MooTime creates a unique flavor of the month, and they’re in the spirit of Halloween this month having created ‘Spooky Vanilly’ – Orange MooTime Vanilla with Gooey Marshmallow Cream swirl and Chocolate Bug-a-Boos. Be sure to stop by before the end of the month to try this frighteningly tasty creation.

MOOTIME CREAMERY
1025 Orange Avenue.
Coronado
Sun-Thur: 11am – 9pm
Fri & Sat: 11am – 10pm

 

 

 



